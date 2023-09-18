Fox River dam removal public meeting set in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a series of three public meetings to discuss the tentative plan for Fox River Connectivity and Habitat Study.

This involves removing the dams to improve river quality, which is legally required under the Clean Water Act.

The public meetings will all be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Monday, Sept. 18 at St. Charles Public Works Facility, 1405 S. Seventh Ave., St. Charles

• Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Heritage Ballroom at the Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way, Elgin,

• Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Waubonsee Community College, 18 S River Street, Aurora