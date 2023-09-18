September 18, 2023
Shaw Local
Fox River dam removal public meeting set in St. Charles

Public invited to comment in St. Charles, Elgin, Aurora

By Shaw Local News Network
The U.S. Arm Corps of Engineers is hosting three public meetings about the removal of dams on the Fox River to improve its water quality to be in compliance with the Clean Water Act. (Photo provided by the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles)

ST. CHARLES – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a series of three public meetings to discuss the tentative plan for Fox River Connectivity and Habitat Study.

This involves removing the dams to improve river quality, which is legally required under the Clean Water Act.

The public meetings will all be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Monday, Sept. 18 at St. Charles Public Works Facility, 1405 S. Seventh Ave., St. Charles

• Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Heritage Ballroom at the Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way, Elgin,

• Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Waubonsee Community College, 18 S River Street, Aurora

