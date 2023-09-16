Batavia police reports for: Sept. 5-6, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Charles B. Burnett Jr., 34, of the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, Batavia, was arrested Sept. 5 on a DuPage County warrant.

• Ashley L. Cerda, 40, of the 29W500 block of Winchester Circle North, Warrenville, was charged Sept. 5 with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count each of driving with suspended registration for no insurance and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• Ella E. Dunteman, 26, of the 1600 block of Carlstedt Drive, Batavia, was arrested Sept. 6 on a Kane County warrant.