EPA investigating St. Charles meat processing plant upon request from U.S. Rep. Krishnamoorthi

John Meyer, senior director of environmental affairs, discusses the Smithfield Foods processing plant’s wastewater treatment facility at 410 S. Kirk Road in St. Charles. Smithfield has invested more than $350,000 in odor neutralization and system setup in the wastewater treatment facility. The plant produces dried sausage, mainly pepperoni and salami, and employs about 500 people. The plant produces about 137 million pounds of meat annually. (Sandy Bressner)