St. Charles downtown streets to close for Fox Valley Marathon Sunday

ST. CHARLES – Motorists should expect delays when traveling through St. Charles this weekend as some downtown roadways will be closed for the 2023 Fox Valley Marathon.

The marathon will be held this Sunday, from 7 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m., beginning in St. Charles on the Illinois Street Bridge and traveling south on First Street to Geneva Road. (Route 31). The run continues south to Aurora before returning to the finish line back in St. Charles.

Traffic on the following St. Charles roadways will be affected by the marathon:

First Street between Illinois and Indiana Streets will be closed for set up beginning at 5 a.m. on Sept. 16.

Prairie and Illinois Streets Bridges will be closed throughout the event on Sunday. Motorists are advised to use either the Main Street (Rt. 64) Bridge or the Red Gate Bridge.

Geneva Road will be closed briefly for the start of the race, from 7 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. Geneva Road traffic will be detoured to South Third Street.

Riverside Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 from Illinois to South Sixth Avenues.

A detour is still in place on Riverside Avenue (Route 25) due to the Riverside Lift Station replacement project construction. Motorists are advised to use South Seventh Avenue, as additional closures will be employed as runners return to St. Charles on the east side of the Fox River.

Police and Emergency Management personnel will be positioned at key locations to assist with traffic direction.

St. Charles Police remind motorists driving through the city on Sunday to watch for runners, spectators, and emergency responders assisting with the event, and to not drive distracted.