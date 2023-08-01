City of St. Charles announces closure of Route 25 during lift station work

ST. CHARLES – South Riverside Ave., or Route 25, in St. Charles will be closed beginning Aug. 16 until early October.

According to a news release from the city of St. Charles, the closure is required for work on the St. Charles Lift Station construction project at Route 25 and Devereaux Way.

Traffic will be routed to Route 31 through detours at Route 64 to the north and Route 38 to the south.

Message boards and detour signage are in place. (See map for more details.)

Map of detour for Route 25 in St. Charles, which will be closed beginning August 16 until early October 2023. (Photo Provided By City of St. Charles)

Residents and local businesses within the project area will have access to their homes and buildings. The bike path along the river will remain open, but there will be some safety detours posted.

The Riverside Lift Station replacement project will remove the current lift station and replace it with a new structure. The public areas around the lift station also will be improved, according to the release.

Part of the city’s Wastewater Treatment services, the new lift station will include a dual wet well concrete structure with a capacity of treating 35 million gallons of wastewater per day.

The new lift station will be integrated into the existing Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, and a new emergency back-up generator and odor control system also will be installed.

For more information about the project, visit the city’s website.