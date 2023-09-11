Construction now underway on Batavia Logistics Center

Construction is now underway on the Batavia Logistics Center, a new logistics facility located at the southwest corner of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway in Batavia, according to a news release from the city.

The 543,603 square foot facility will feature 54 exterior dock doors (expandable up to 72), four drive-in doors, 36-foot clear ceilings, 117 trailer parking stalls and 432 auto parking stalls.

According to the release, the cross dock orientation of this building is designed to accommodate single or multiple tenants looking to expand their logistical footprint and increase operational efficiencies. The project is being developed on a speculative basis and is available for lease or sale.

Batavia Logistics Center is scheduled for completion in March 2024, and as of now, the precast walls have been erected.

“Our unique location just two miles from the I-88/Farnsworth junction provides an excellent site for an advanced, large scale logistics center,” Batavia Economic Development Manager Anthony Isom, Jr. said in the release. “We’re pleased the project’s developers chose Batavia and we’re excited to bring this business opportunity to our community.”

The Batavia City Council unanimously approved the project on Feb. 6. City Administrator Laura Newman said previously that the project is expected to bring “a positive economic impact” to Batavia.

“It will add property value and jobs. At 534,600 sq. ft., it will be an impressive property at the entrance to our industrial corridor on Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway,” she said in June. “The increased property value will results in added property tax revenue for all the taxing bodies, including the city.”

Velocis, a Dallas-based private equity real estate fund manager, is developing the project in conjunction with SCOA Real Estate Partners.