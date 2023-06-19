Construction begins on distribution center in Batavia

Construction is now underway for the Batavia Logistics Center, a 543,000 sq. ft. dock warehouse at Fabyan Parkway and Kirk Road in Batavia .

According to a news release from Velocis, a Dallas-based private equity real estate fund manager, Batavia Logistics Center will include 54 dock doors (expandable to 72), four drive-in doors, 117 trailer stalls, 36-foot-clear ceilings and parking for more than 400 cars.

The Batavia City Council unanimously approved the project on Feb. 6. According to City Administrator Laura Newman, the project is expected to bring “a positive economic impact” to Batavia.

“It will add property value and jobs. At 534,600 sq. ft., it will be an impressive property at the entrance to our industrial corridor on Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway,” she said. “The increased property value will results in added property tax revenue for all the taxing bodies, including the city.”

Newman said that she does not yet know who the tenants of the new center will be.

Construction is expected to be completed by early 2024.

“We are very proud to be partnering with SREP in developing this state-of-the-art facility within the critically important Chicago industrial market,” Fred Hamm, co-founder and managing partner at Velocis, stated in the release.