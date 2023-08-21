Geneva City Council poised to dissolve Cultural Arts Commission

GENEVA – The Geneva City Council is poised to dissolve the Cultural Arts Commission, according to the agenda for Monday night’s meeting.

The commission was created 17 years ago and hosted multiple cultural arts events – such as the RiverPark Summer Concert Series and Shakespeare in the Park, but city officials are faced with a new legal opinion that requires its dissolution.

And that is because Geneva is non-home rule, and as a city entity, the commission cannot raise funds for its programs.

A home rule municipality can exercise any power and perform any function unless it is specifically prohibited by state law. By contrast, a non- home rule municipality only has power as allowed by state law.

In recognition of its legal limits, alderpersons are expected to repeal the ordinance that created the commission and delete it from its list of boards and commissions, according to the agenda packet.

In an April 26 draft memorandum of understanding between the city, the commission and the Geneva Foundation for the Arts, the foundation would handle the December Steeple Walk event and do fundraising, while the commission would still plan the event, in cooperation with the foundation.

Individual commissioners started the Geneva Foundation for the Arts 10 years ago as a nonprofit, a separate entity that can raise money to support the arts in Geneva.

The goal is for commissioners to become foundation members and continue the mission, according to the draft memorandum.

In earlier meetings this year, commissioners resisted the idea that the Cultural Arts Commission needs to be dissolved.

The commission has worked diligently to bring a variety of artistic and cultural activities to the city for residents as well as attracting visitors from across the country, Commission Chairman Tim Vetang said in an email.

“I am extremely disappointed that the city has decided to dissolve the Arts Commission,” according to Vetang’s email. “This action does not send a positive message to businesses, visitors and residents. I want to thank the past commissioners, numerous volunteers and so many artists who gave their best to support the commission and make Geneva a community known for supporting the arts.”

“We are basically out of business after Shakespeare in the Park,” Vetang had said in June.

Shakespeare in the Park, featuring “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” was held Aug. 5 at Island Park.