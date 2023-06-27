Geneva Cultural Arts Commission remains unsure of its future

GENEVA – The Geneva Cultural Arts Commission is still in limbo about its future, months after a legal opinion found that it cannot solicit funds or raise money for its programs, chairman Tim Vetang said.

“Nothing really was decided and nobody really changed their mind,” Vetang said. “We’re just waiting for what the city is going to do. … We are basically out of business after Shakespeare in the Park.”

City officials are following through on a legal opinion that, as a city entity, the Cultural Arts Commission cannot sell tickets and raise money for its events – but the Geneva Foundation for the Arts, as a 501c3 nonprofit – can do that.

Economic Development Director Cathleen Tymoszenko had said at the May commission meeting that the two arts groups with similar missions could merge. The commission was presented with a suggested memorandum of understanding that the commission would be dissolved and its members could join the foundation instead.

At that meeting, commissioners objected to being dissolved, after 17 years of supporting the arts in Geneva.

“If the city and commission cannot seek donations, they cannot seek sponsorships,” Tymoszenko said, following up on the issue at the commission’s June meeting. “I know you don’t agree with the city’s legal counsel and I’m not an attorney. … Municipalities cannot solicit fundraising. … There are certain things a municipality can’t do.”

The Cultural Arts Commission was set up to further the arts center, Tymoszenko said.

And once the Geneva Foundation for the Arts was created, it also set up the commission to deviate from its statutory provisions, Tymoszenko said.

“We need the activities to align with the statute,” Tymoszenko said. “We need to figure that out.”

Former alderperson Jeanne McGowan said the city has a reputation for supporting the arts.

“Much of that credit lies on that Cultural Arts Commission,” McGowan said. “I hope that the cultural amenities and offerings will continue and flourish here.”

The next Cultural Arts Commission meeting is at 7 p.m. July 6 in the City Council Chambers.

This summer’s events organized by the Cultural Arts Commission will continue as scheduled.

The RiverPark Summer Concert series begins July 2 at RiverPark, 151 N. River Lane with the Illinois Brass Band.

The Wichita Lineman will perform July 9, followed by The MacCartyns on July 16 and Chez Butter on July 23.

All concerts begin at 6 p.m. and in the event of inclement weather, the performances will move to United Methodist Church, 211 Hamilton St.

Shakespeare in the Park, featuring “Love’s Labour’s Lost” will be held Aug. 5 at Island Park with seating beginning at 4 p.m.