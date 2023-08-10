North Aurora man charged with burglarizing Funway in Batavia

A North Aurora man is facing several felony burglary charges after Batavia police arrested him Aug. 10 at Funway Entertainment Center.

According to a news release from the Batavia Police Department, officers were dispatched to Funway, 1335 S. River St., for a burglary in progress. Officers took the suspect, Christopher M. Covelli, 30, of the 100 block of Dee Road in North Aurora, into custody without incident.

Covelli is facing seven counts of felony burglary charges, felony possession of burglary tools and a misdemeanor theft charge.

Police believe that Covelli had previously burglarized the business numerous times since mid-July and committed thefts to vending machines. There is no indication that the suspect made forced entry into the business. It is believed he entered through an unsecured door before business hours while cleaning crews were in the building, according to the release.