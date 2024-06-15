Geneva’s Liz & Kate Boutique celebrates 10 years in business

Lynne Ball, owner of Geneva's Liz & Kate Boutique, cut the ribbon at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, June 14, honoring the boutique's 10 years in business. The boutique is located at 407 S. Third St., Suite 174. (Provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Liz & Kate Boutique on Friday, June 14, in celebration of 10 years in business.

Liz & Kate Boutique owner, Lynne Ball, cut the ribbon held by Michael Olesen, Geneva Chamber of Commerce Board Chair and Geneva Mayor, Kevin Burns, according to a news release from the chamber.

They were surrounded by staff, Geneva Chamber staff and ambassadors and board members, according to the release.

The boutique is located at 407 S. Third St., Suite 174, in Geneva.

For more information on the business, visit facebook.com/liznkate/.