St. Charles foundation, brewery teaming up to raise funds for river projects

In partnership with the Conservation Foundation and the St. Charles Park District, the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles will host five monthly lectures starting in January on topics of interest concerning the Fox River Valley. (Photo provided by the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles)

The River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles will partner with Alter Brewing Company for a fundraising event scheduled on Wednesday, June 19 to support the programs and projects of the Foundation.

The fundraiser will be held from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Alter Brewing, located at 12 S. First St. The event will feature unique craft brews, food, and cash bar, where one dollar from every adult beverage sold will benefit the Foundation.

Guests will learn about the foundation’s past efforts along the Fox River in St. Charles, and how it supports and advocates for projects that will enhance the downtown riverfront environment.

The River Corridor Foundation’s goal is to make the Fox River in St. Charles a destination for cultural, educational, recreational, and economic opportunities that are accessible to all.

For more information about the River Corridor Foundation and the fundraising event, visit the foundation’s Facebook page or on Instagram at @rivercorridorstc.