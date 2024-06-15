Geneva’s Swedish Days festival returns next week

Peggy Young of Geneva (right) cools off with granddaughter Sophie Young, 6, who is visiting from Florida, during the first day of the 2023 Swedish Days Festival in Geneva on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Swedish Days festival, from Wednesday through Sunday, June 19 to 23 presented by Northwestern Medicine, throughout downtown Geneva.

A variety of events will be tailored toward all age groups. Attractions at the festival include a craft beer tent, carnival, a Kids’ Day lineup, nightly entertainment, Grand Parade, special merchant sales, food and drink vendors and more.

There will be exhibitions at Geneva History Museum, games at Geneva Public Library and Geneva History Museum Trolley Tours. The chamber is located at 8 S. Third St. For more information, visit genevachamber.com/events/swedish-days.