Geneva police reports for: July 21-24, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.
• Rodrigo Garcia, 30, of the 100 block of East State Street, North Aurora, was charged July 21 with driving under the influence, not having a driver’s license and failure to signal when changing lanes.
• Kevin F. Koch, 49, of the 35W300 block of Fox River Drive, Saint Charles, was charged July 22 with battery. According to reports, Koch allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat while at McDonald’s, 1191 E. State St., shortly after 7:30 a.m.
• Chad E. Heinze, 44, last known address was the 200 block of Wall Street, Geneva, was charged July 24 with violating an order of protection.