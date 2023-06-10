Geneva police reports for: June 4, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Steven E. Tannenbaum, 68, of the 300 block of Brittany Court, Geneva, was charged June 4 with driving under the influence.

• Jay M. Trout, 53, of the 500 block of Bradbury Lane, Geneva, was charged June 4 with felony aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, felony aggravated domestic battery with prior convictions and felony aggravated domestic battery with prior violation of orders of protection. The victim told police that during an argument, Trout allegedly threw her to the ground in the bedroom, kitchen and living room placed his hands on her face to cover her nose and mouth impeding her breathing, pulled her hair and placed his forearm on her upper chest area, preventing her from getting up.