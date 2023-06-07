Geneva committee advances nearly $8 million in electric-related contracts

GENEVA – Geneva alderpersons on Monday recommended approval of bid awards of almost $6.4 million for equipment and construction of the Kautz Road Electric Substation and almost $1.4 million for the Geneva Business Park III substation.

Acting as the Committee of the Whole, the bid recommendations were for Haugland Energy, LLC of Melville, New York, and Myers Controlled Power, LLC of North Canton, Ohio, respectively.

City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said Haugland’s bid was the only one received and five companies declined to submit a bid because of manpower issues and supply chain concerns.

Myers’ bid also was the only one received; four other companies declined, officials said.

The committee’s recommendations allow Dawkins to approve change orders for both, but not to exceed 10% of the contracted amount.

“In partnership with Midwest Industrial Funds – the property owner – the city applied for and was subsequently awarded $1.2 million in a Rebuild Illinois grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, specifically designated for the electric substation,” Dawkins said, regarding the Kautz Road substation.

The construction of the electric substation is a key part of the city’s Southeast Master Plan in order to supply power to the proposed development, Dawkins said.

One of the requirements of the grant is a Business Enterprise Program requiring 20% minority-based enterprises and 5% women-based enterprises, according to a memo from Holton.

Myers will provide the switch gear and the building for the substation on Old Kirk Road.

Holton said the site is behind the Geneva Generating Facility on Averill Road.

Both recommendations follow a 2023 Electric Rate Study Presentation detailing the increased electric load necessary for the city’s economic development, according to the study.

The City Council will take final action on the committee’s recommendations.