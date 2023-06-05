Officials to give update on Route 31 safety plans after two bicyclists hit in Batavia in two weeks

TranSystems, the engineering consultant retained by the city of Batavia to perform phase 1 engineering for the Batavia Avenue Road Diet project, will deliver an update to the Batavia City Council at the June 13 meeting, according to a news release from the city of Batavia.

The update comes after two bicyclists were struck by vehicles on South Batavia Avenue within the past two weeks. A woman died from injuries suffered after being hit by a minivan while riding her bike near Millview Drive May 23. A teen boy was critically injured when he was hit while riding his bike near Union Avenue May 31.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the road diet approach is the narrowing travel lanes or shoulders or eliminating some of them to provide more space for pedestrians and bicyclists. A typical road diet consists of converting a four-lane roadway (two in each direction) to a three-lane (one in each direction plus a center turn lane) and adding sidewalks or bicycle lanes, the release stated.

TranSystems is expected to provide a general process and schedule overview. Additionally, they will be prepared to discuss safety along the corridor, and Millview Drive and Union Avenue in particular.

“Our community has been deeply saddened by recent accidents on Batavia Avenue. Our citizens have asked us to address the safety issues along this road and it has been part of the city’s strategic plan to do so. Preliminary studies showed that a road diet is viable, and the city council is committed to pursuing this option,” Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke stated in the release.

For details on the Batavia Avenue Road Diet, including the feasibility study which was completed in 2022 and the TranSystems scope of work for phase 1 which is ongoing, visit cityofbatavia.net/roaddiet.

The June 13 City Council Meeting is at 7 p.m., at the Jeffery D. Schielke Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. The meeting is open to the public.