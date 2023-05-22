Fire in St. Charles townhome garage under investigation

ST. CHARLES – Firefighters extinguished a townhome garage fire Sunday evening and are still looking for clues as to how it started.

St. Charles Fire Department responded to a report of a building fire at 3727 King George Lane at around 8:40 p.m.

According to a release from the Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Centimano, the first unit arrived on the scene within five minutes of the call, and reported an active fire in the attached garage of the townhome.

The homeowner discovered the fire and evacuated the building before the fire department arrived.

The first unit extinguished the fire within three minutes of their arrival on the scene, according to the release. No civilians or responders were injured, and property damage was estimated at $1,100.

The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted at this incident by the St. Charles Police Department and fire Departments from Geneva, Batavia, Elburn, West Chicago and North Aurora. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.