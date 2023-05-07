Geneva police reports for: April 15-24, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.
• William O’Neil York, 40, of the 2700 block of Greenbriar Drive, Jonesboro, Ark., was charged April 20 with violating a stalking/no contact order at a house in the 600 block of Center Street, Geneva.
• Arriana M. Edwards, 23, of the 2800 block of North 45th Street, Milwaukee, Wis., was charged April 24 with felony retail theft of merchandise valued at more than $300 from Offline by Aerie, 506 Commons Drive, Geneva.
• Lynn M. Drover, 68, of the 0-99 block of Robinwood Avenue, Boston, Mass., was charged April 22 with driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Heather L. Krueger, 58, of the 800 block of Tappingo Drive, Naperville, was charged April 15 with driving under the influence and improper lane use.
• Hally A. Haight, 39, of the 800 block of Valley Lane, Geneva, was charged March 27 with felony domestic battery. Haight and the victim argued over bedtime and he splashed water over her as a parenting tip he learned from YouTube. Haight had been convicted previously for domestic battery 10 years ago in DuPage County.