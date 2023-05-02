Newly-elected, incumbent St. Charles City Council members take the oath of office

St. Charles City Council members, elected in the April 4 consolidated election, were sworn in at Monday night’s meeting by Kane County Judge Elizabeth Flood.

Mark M. Foulkes alongside his family Monday May 1, 2023, being sworn in as the new Ward 1 Alderperson by the honorable Judge Elizabeth Flood at St Charles City Council meeting at 2 Main St. (David Petesch)

Mark M. Foulkes is the new Ward 1 alderperson and Jayme Muenz is the new Ward 2 alderperson. Incumbents David Pietryla and Ed Bessner were reelected and sworn in again as Ward 4 and Ward 5 alderpersons, respectively.

Foulkes won a three way race for his seat in the First Ward against Jessica Bridges and Tom Galante. Foulkes’ grandfather, Walter Foulkes, was on the St. Charles City Council for 22 years.

Muenz edged out Arthur Lemke by nine votes for the open Ward 2 seat vacated by Alderperson Rita Payleitner, who did not run for reelection. Former Ward 2 Alderperson Lemke lost his seat on the City Council to Ryan Bongard in the 2021 consolidated election.

David Pietryla was sworn in alongside his family Monday May 1, 2023, as Ward 4 Alderperson by the honorable Judge Elizabeth Flood at St Charles City Council meeting at 2 Main St. (David Petesch)

Pietryla fought off a challenge from Laurel Moad, who lost her election bid to Pietryla in 2021 in a three-person race.

Bessner was unopposed in Ward 5 after challenger Rett Humke dropped out of the race.

Ed Bessner being sworn in alongside his family Monday May 1, 2023, as Ward 5 Alderperson by the honorable Judge Elizabeth Flood at St Charles City Council meeting at 2 Main St. (David Petesch)

Mayor Laura Vitek announced at the end of the meeting that a candidate will be sought to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat, after John Edward Frank, who ran unopposed in the April 4 election, withdrew from the race. Incumbent Todd Bancroft did not seek reelection.

Bancroft will keep his seat until a new candidate is appointed, Vitek said.

City Clerk Nancy Garrison and Treasurer John Harrill were also reelected to two-year terms, and were sworn in at the meeting.

During her final meeting, Payleitner addressed the council, and advised Muenz to remember those who came before her, and to always vote with her head, her gut and her heart.

“To my friends, my colleagues, I confidently and hopefully pass the baton,” Payleitner said, as she switched her nameplate with Muenz’s nameplate. “May God bless the city of St. Charles.”