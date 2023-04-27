Geneva D-304 approves $250K contract for standby generators

GENEVA – The Geneva District 304 school board Monday approved a contract for nearly $250,000 for new standby generators for two elementary schools.

The contract, for $249,628 was awarded to Powerlink Electric Inc. of Vernon Hills, the lowest of three bidders, as recommended by the district’s Facilities Task Force, documents show.

A standby generator comes on during a power outage.

The two schools to get these new standby generators are Western Avenue and Mill Creek elementary schools.

Carey Electric Contracting LLC of McHenry bid nearly $323,000 and Fitzgerald’s Electric Contracting Inc. of Big Rock bid $$266,100, documents show.

The board also approved a technology purchase of nearly $53,100 of Alloy Sofware’s Navigator Express Solution subscription for three years, documents show.

“The Technology Department has been in search of a new help desk solution to replace the existing ticketing and asset management system,” according to a memo to the board.

The goal is to modernize the the system and reduce the number of systems that technicians access to diagnose and resolve issues, according to the memo.

Annual payments will be $18,740.40 for the first year and $17,150.40 for the second and third year, records show.