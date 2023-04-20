St. Charles residents invited to apply to Equity and Inclusion Commission

The city of St. Charles invites residents to apply to serve on its newly formed Equity and Inclusion Commission.

After an interview process, seven members will be appointed to the commission to serve three-year terms. According to a press release from the city, the commission will develop recommendations that align with the strategic plan’s guiding principles and goals to help the city engage, listen and ensure St. Charles is an inclusive community that is welcoming to all residents, businesses, employees and visitors.

No prior municipal or government experience is required to serve on the commission, which is seeking applicants with diverse perspectives and experiences.

Interested individuals should send a letter of interest and a background document or resume via email to cao@stcharlesil.gov or mail it to the mayor’s office at 2 E. Main Street in St. Charles by April 27.