St. Charles Chamber welcomes on new cannabis dispensary with ribbon-cutting ceremony

ST. CHARLES – St. Charles’ second cannabis dispensary is getting ready to open its doors to the public tomorrow.

And to welcome the new business, dozens of people gathered at the Randall Plaza shopping center Tuesday for the ribbon cutting ceremony outside the new Consume Cannabis dispensary at 584 S. Randall Road.

On opening day, which is Thursday, Consume Cannabis will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., but normal hours of business are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m Sunday.

In attendance at the event was St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek, members of the chamber, Police Chief James Keegan and Consume Cannabis staff members.

St. Charles Chamber of Commerce hosts a ribbon cutting Tuesday April 18, 2023, outside the new Consume Cannabis at 584 Randall Road in St. Charles. (David Petesch)

Consume Cannabis Director of Operations Mike Greco said he doesn’t just want to be open in St. Charles, he wants to be part of the community.

Greco said the Consume Cannabis staff offers a welcoming experience for customers.

“They [customers] are going to walk out of the store and say they’ve never been treated like that before,” Greco said. “We’re going to do that or we’re going to die trying.”

Consume Cannabis, located between La Huerta Grill & Market and CD One Price Cleaners, is the second cannabis dispensary to open in St. Charles.

Zen Leaf opened in 2015 as a medical marijuana dispensary, and began recreational use sales in 2020. Originally located at 3714 Illinois Ave., Zen Leaf moved into the former Jared Jewelry store at 3691 E. Main St. in 2021 to accommodate growth.

Consume Cannabis Marketing Director Patrick Flood said the focus on education and well-being of clients and customers is what sets Consume Cannabis apart from its competitors. He said although this location will be strictly recreational, Consume Cannabis has a great deal of experience with both medical and recreational marijuana.

This is Consume Cannabis’ fifth marijuana dispensary in Illinois. Consume Cannabis also has dispensaries in Oakbrook Terrace, Marion, Chicago and Carbondale, along with more stores in Michigan and Arizona.