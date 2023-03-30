Bill introduced to rename St. Charles East Side Station Post Office in honor of Vietnam War veterans

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Schaumburg) on Wednesday introduced a bill to rename the St. Charles East Side Station Post Office as the Veterans of the Vietnam War Memorial Post Office.

Wednesday, March 29 was National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The St. Charles East Side Station Post Office is located at 616 E. Main St.

“I am proud to introduce this legislation to rename the St. Charles East Side Station Post Office as the Veterans of the Vietnam War Memorial Post Office in recognition of the sacrifices of the brave men and women who served our nation in Vietnam,” Krishnamoorthi said in a news release from his office. “It is my hope that when members of our community visit this post office in the years to come, that they will be reminded of the sacrifices of our veterans in Vietnam, and that those veterans will feel a clear message from their nation: welcome home.”

Bobby Welch, commander of the Department of Illinois VFW, voiced his appreciation.

“We, the Department of Illinois Veterans of Foreign Wars, are delighted by the introduction of this bill to rename the St. Charles East Side Station Post Office the ‘Veterans of the Vietnam War Memorial Post Office,’ ” Welch said in the release. “It’s actions like these that continue to develop and foster a culture of public support and admiration for our fearless service members and to ensure our country maintains a strong, volunteer military force for the foreseeable future. The United States Postal Service is one of the longstanding pillars of freedom in this country, and what better way to recognize that than to honor those who continue to fight, throughout the world, for the principles of freedom.”

St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek agreed.

“In renaming the St. Charles Post Office the ‘Veterans of the Vietnam War Memorial Post Office,’ Congressman Krishnamoorthi honors those who courageously served in the Vietnam War,” Vitek said. “It will be a reminder to all of the sacrifices these service men and women made through their selfless service to our country.”

St. Charles 4th Ward Alderperson David Pietryla and St. Charles Alderperson Bryan Wirball also shared their appreciation.

“Thank you, Congressman Krishnamoorthi, for honoring the military personnel who bravely served in the Vietnam War,” Pietryla said in the release. “The renaming of this St. Charles Post Office as ‘The Vietnam War Veteran Post Office Memorial Post office’ is a wonderful effort to keep their memory alive and a reminder of the men and women who fought to make our Nation a safer place.”

Wirball added, “The renaming of the St. Charles Post Office to the ‘Veterans of the Vietnam War Memorial Post Office’ is a genuine commitment to honor and recognize our veterans for the service and sacrifices that they made for our freedom.”