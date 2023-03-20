St. Charles Public Library to hold small business workshop

The St. Charles Public Library on Wednesday will host a hands-on workshop for small business owners.

The workshop will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Huntley Community Room. The program will be offered in Spanish at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Presented by Tia Juarez, founder of MPresaria, this workshop is designed for the idea stage to established entrepreneurs. MPresaria is a consulting firm that empowers small business startups and nonprofit organizations to create a strategy for growth and sustainability.

Juarez is a serial entrepreneur who has started two businesses, one to help people change their mindset and pursue their dreams, and the second to share the blessings she has received and help others struggling with difficult situations.

For more information or to register, go to scpld.org or call 630-584-0076. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One South Sixth Avenue in St. Charles.