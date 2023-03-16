March 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Boys Basketball: Kane County Chronicle All-Area Team

By Jacob Bartelson
Burlington Central’s Drew Scharnowski slam dunks the ball early against Rockford Boylan in IHSA Class 3A sectional action at Burlington Central High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Burlington Central’s Drew Scharnowski slam dunks the ball early against Rockford Boylan in IHSA Class 3A sectional action at Burlington Central High School on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Patrick Kunzer)

First Team

Kaneland junior guard Troyer Carlson. Photo courtesy of Kaneland Athletics.

Troyer Carlson, Kaneland, junior, guard

Carlson averaged 16.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals. An Associated Press Class 3A honorable mention, Interstate 8 unanimous selection and conference MVP, Carlson hit 67 3-pointers for the Knights during an undefeated conference season.

Marmion senior guard Jabe Haith. Photo by Jacob Bartelson.

Jabe Haith, Marmion, senior, guard

Haith, an honorable mention Associated Press All-State selection in Class 3A, averaged 15.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. The Lewis commit scored 1,000 career varsity points for the Cadets, who reached the supersectionals this season.

Geneva senior Mick Lawrence. Photo courtesy of Geneva athletics.

Mick Lawrence, Geneva, senior, guard

Lawrence, an All-DuKane Conference selection, averaged 13.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds for the Vikings, who were sectional finalists.

Marmion senior forward Trevon Roots following the Cadets' 58-28 win over Chicago Leo on Dec. 13. Photo by Jacob Bartelson.

Trevon Roots, Marmion, senior, forward

Roots averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks for the sectional champion Cadets. Roots set the school record for blocks in a season (173).

Burlington Central's Drew Scharnowski

Drew Scharnowski, Burlington Central, senior, forward

The 2022-23 Kane County Chronicle Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Scharnowski averaged 23.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocks a game for the Rockets. Scharnowski was named first team by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in Class 3A.

Second Team

Jack Ambrose, Batavia, senior, guard

Tommy Diamond, Geneva, junior, forward

Tanner Dixon, Geneva, senior, forward

Jimmy Rasmussen, Geneva, senior, guard

Collin Wainscott, Marmion, senior, guard

Honorable Mention

Jack Borri (St. Charles East), Trent Bush (St. Charles East), Aaron Cook (St. Francis), Steven Call (St. Charles East), Nick Gouriotis (Burlington Central), Gevon Grant (Kaneland), Matthew Lemon (Burlington Central), Nate Nazos (Batavia), Parker Reinke (St. Charles North), Johnny Spallasso (Kaneland), Mason Siegfried (St. Charles North), CJ Valente (Batavia), Parker Violett (Kaneland), Jacob Vrankovich (St. Charles East)

