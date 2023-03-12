Geneva police reports for: March 3-9, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Owen D. Lenaghan, 22, of the 3100 block of Husking Peg Lane, Geneva, was charged March 9 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and improper lane use.

• Marcial Hernandez Miranda, 49, of the 1800 block of Pebble Beach Circle, Elgin, was charged March 3 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and improper lane use.