Geneva History Museum poised to receive $51K in federal COVID relief funds

GENEVA – The Geneva History Museum is poised to receive approximately $102,000 in city funding, officials said.

In addition to 20% of the city’s hotel-motel tax revenue – approximately $51,000 – already approved for the museum in the current budget year, Geneva aldermen are expected to consider an agreement March 6 to give an additional approximately $51,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to the Geneva History Museum, about $102,000 in support.

Mayor Kevin Burns said a formal agreement with the museum is expected to be presented at the March 6 City Council where it is to receive federal American Rescue Plan Act money. That would give the museum more flexibility in spending, as the hotel-motel tax revenue must be spent within the calendar year it is received, Burns said.

“The museum has been around since the 1940s and this is the first time we have been a part of the city’s budget discussion,” Museum Executive Director Terry Emma said. “We are so grateful and excited at the prospect.”

The museum is expecting to receive the hotel-motel tax funds soon, she said.

“This is the very first time we are getting money from the city,” Emma said. “The city spends $100 a year to be one of our Pioneer members, and they do that so (Geneva Historic Preservation Planner) Michael Lambert can do research for historic preservation.”

‘A schism’

At the Jan. 17 Committee of the Whole meeting, 3rd Ward Alderwoman Becky Hruby lobbied to include $50,000 for the museum in the 2024 fiscal year budget, which begins May 1.

Hruby sought to amend the budget to include $50,000 for the museum at the Feb. 6 City Council meeting. Aldermen voted 5-5 with Burns breaking the tie with a no vote.

In arguing against adding the museum to the budget, 5th Ward Alderman Craig Maladra said the city should have a policy to decide how to give money to nonprofits that ask for support, because two other entities had also made requests.

Geneva 3rd Ward Alderwoman Becky Hruby

“Without a policy, it would be poor governance to do that,” Maladra said.

Burns described the split vote as a “schism” and Hruby’s amendment “the sudden abandonment of good governance principles.”

“The schism created at the Feb. 6 (City) Council meeting was not about the respect and appreciation we have for the museum’s work, but the sudden abandonment of good governance principles – witnessed by the attempt to codify funding beyond the current fiscal year for one organization – without a comprehensive discussion on the parameters and protocols of a funding mechanism that addresses potential requests by outside organizations in an equitable fashion,” Burns said.

Hruby disputed Burns’ characterization, saying it was simply a difference of opinion.

“I feel this is not unsound governance,” Hruby said. “It’s just a difference of opinion. Along with the ensuing debate on any agenda item, it should be respected and encouraged, not disparaged. … Five aldermen supported my motion. How is that ‘unsound governance?’ That is just a difference of opinion.”

Museum agreement pending

Hruby said aldermen were told there would be an agreement between the city and museum regarding funding, but had not seen anything other than a vague email.

Hruby provided a Feb. 6 email from City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins stating, “We have met with GHM and have a draft resolution (acceptable to the GHM) to bring to the City Council in the near future (likely this month) regarding this funding.”

Hruby stated in a text message Sunday that she was unaware that a proposal was scheduled to come before the City Council on March 6.

“My request to put it in the budget we were approving was to put it in as a placeholder,” Hruby said. “I just wanted to secure an additional year in the budget for the history museum.”

Hruby said discussion started in November 2021 at the annual planning meeting and the consnsus was to support the Geneva History Museum financially.

“In a perfect world, I’d love to have a grant program, but the city does not have the financial resources to support a grant program,” Hruby said. “It’s a waste of staff time, legal time and individual entities’ time to develop a program we can’t support.”

As to the issue of needing a policy in order to distribute funds to non-governmental entities, Hruby said that idea just came at the last planning session in November 2022, but aldermen have not seen anything proposed

Where’s the $51,000?

Hruby also questioned why the museum has not yet received the promised $51,000 in the current year’s budget.

“The city has not yet paid the history museum anything,” Hruby said. “I don’t know why it’s taking so long. It should already have been paid. … I have inquired about the status of the existing $51,000, finding out when that is going to be paid. I’ve asked multiple times about it.”

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns (Shaw Local News Network)

Burns said aldermen were told that the hotel-motel revenue being transferred to the history museum in the current 2023 fiscal year would not happen until the city receives the tax revenue from the state – typically in February or March of the following calendar year – and that it was a one-time investment.

Burns said since last November’s planning session, staff created a draft agreement and sent it to the museum for review. Emma responded on Jan. 3 that the museum board needed to discuss it. After a joint meeting with museum directors on Jan. 26, the museum board approved the agreement to receive ARPA money, now leading up to a resolution for the March 6 meeting, Burns said.

Emma said she understood why aldermen could not just include the museum in the next fiscal year budget, with regard to needing a policy.

The museum’s annual budget is $350,000, she said.

Because the museum will be getting city funding, it will also have to give an annual report on how the money was used, she said.

“The problem with us is, we don’t have a regular stream of money coming in,” Emma said. “We are a cultural attraction, bringing people in from all over.”