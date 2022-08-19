U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood announces town halls in Naperville, Batavia and DeKalb

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, will host a town hall series in Naperville, Batavia and DeKalb, Sunday through Tuesday.

According to a news release from Underwood’s office, the meetings serve as an opportunity for Underwood to share updates on her work in Congress, including legislation she has passed that cuts costs for the 14th District, the $10.5 million secured in Community Project Funding and the Health Care Affordability Act, which will lower healthcare costs for northern Illinois families.

The town halls are also a forum where residents of the 14th District can ask questions and share their perspective on issues.

The first town hall will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Naperville Public Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr., the second will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Shannon Hall, 14 N. Van Buren St. in Batavia, and the third will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport Community Hangar, 3232 Pleasant St.

To RSVP for any of these town hall events, visit aug2022townhalls.