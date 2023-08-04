Local Sports Digest: Pine Hills crowns Junior Tournament champs

The 2023 Pine Hills Junior Tournament was held this week with multiple players earning awards.
Champions and runners-up included: 1st-3rd boys: Bentley Davis; 4th-6th boys: Paxton Heinhold; 4th-6th girls: Aubree Kovash; 7th-8th boys: James Threadgilll; Junior varsity high school boys: Jacob Miller; Junior varsity high school girls: Delani Duggan.
Both varsity classes were finished with a playoff for first place with Payton Bruck edging out Kendell Lowery for the girls championship.
Bryer Harris held off Mathhew Sims, Drake Kaufman and Wyatt Novotney for first place in the boys division. The four players each shot even par for their nine holes, but the sudden death playoff left Harris with the championship before Sims defeated Kaufman in putt off to take runner-up.