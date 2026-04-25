Elise House leads Bureau Valley to title at Rock Falls Invite: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

TRACK & FIELD

At Rock Falls: Elise House placed top three in three individual events and ran on a winning relay to lead Bureau Valley to the title at the Rock Falls Rocket Invite on Friday.

House won the 400 meters in a personal best 58.69 seconds, placed second in the long jump with a personal best leap of 4.86 meters and took third in the 200 in 26.06 seconds.

House also ran with Gemma Moore, Abby Stabler and Mya Shipp to win the 4x400 relay in 4:17.12.

Carly Wiggim won the pole vault for the Storm, who scored 119 points to beat Riverdale (111). St. Bede placed seventh among the eight teams.

St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich swept the hurdles with times of 15.6 seconds in the 100s and 45.98 in the 300s. She also finished second in the 100 in 12.92 seconds.

In the boys meet, Rochelle won with 163.5 points, Amboy co-op (52) was fifth, Bureau Valley (45) was sixth and St. Bede (33) was eighth among the nine teams.

Ian Hassler swept the throws for the Clippers with tosses of 14.5 meters in the shot put and 48.56 meters in the discus.

Andrew Roth led the Storm as he won the 110 hurdles in 15.77 seconds. The Bruins’ top finisher was Will Sramek, who took second in the discus with a toss of 41.53 meters.

At Erie: Hall’s Haven Rossi was runner-up in the 100 (13.48 seconds) and the 200 (27.85) at Erie-Propehtstown’s Ed Schmidt Invite.

The Red Devils placed fifth among five teams. Natalia Zamora finished second in the 100 hurdles (17.95) for Hall.

In the boys meet, Hall was seventh in the seven-team field. The Red Devils had fourth-place finishes from Gabe Wamhoff in the 200 (24.53) and Joseph Perez in the high jump (1.78m).

At Geneseo: Princeton had two third-place finishers as the Tigresses placed sixth in the seven-team Geneseo Invite.

Annie Thompson cleared 2.36 meters to take third in the pole vault, and the foursome of Lenora Hopkins, Leila Acker, Alexandra Waca and Jocelyn Strouss took third in the 4x800 (11:14.7).

At Metamora: Landen Hoffman placed second in the A flight of the discus as Princeton finished 12th in the 12-team Metamora ABC Meet.

Hoffman threw the discus 45.43 meters.

BASEBALL

Mendota 9, Orion 8: The Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Mendota.

Quinn Eddy and Cal Doyle scored on an error before Dane Doyle hit a triple to bring in Brody Hartt for the winning run.

Dane Doyle finished 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, a run and an RBI for Mendota (8-6), while Eddy was 3 for 4 with a double and scored two runs.

Aden Tillman earned the win in relief as he allowed one earned run on two hits in three innings.

Fieldcrest 3, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2: Lucas May went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Gibson City.

Layten Gerdes doubled and scored a run for Fieldcrest (7-9, 4-3 HOIC), while Zach Overocker doubled and drove in a run.

Zach Overocker was the winning pitcher as he gave up two unearned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and four walks in five innings.

Riverdale 14, Princeton 3: Stihl Brokaw was 2 for 2 with a double and a run as the Tigers lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Princeton.

Hayden Sayler doubled and drove in two runs for Princeton (5-8), while Braden Shaw took the loss on the mound.

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 7, Rochelle 0: Ava Balestri went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run as the Bruins earned a nonconference victory in Peru.

Macy Strauch was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for St. Bede (18-4), while Emma Slingsby and Hannah Heiberger each had a hit and scored two runs.

Strauch also threw a two-hit shutout, striking out five and walking one.

Orion 21, Mendota 15: The Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Mendota that featured 36 runs and 42 hits, including 10 extra-base hits.

Emily Diaz went 3 for 4 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs for Mendota (6-11), while Eva Beetz was 4 for 6 with a double, four RBIs and two runs, and Leah Henkel was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Averie Hazelwood was the losing pitcher.

Riverdale 9, Princeton 8: The Tigresses scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but their comeback came up short in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Princeton.

Avah Oertel went 4 for 4 and hit for the cycle, driving in three runs and scoring twice for Princeton (12-5), while Izzy Gibson was 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run. Caroline Keutzer went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs.

Reese Reviglio was the losing pitcher as she gave up nine runs (three earned) on 10 hits with two strikeouts and a walk in a complete game.

IVC 12, Hall 1 (5 inn.): Leah Burkart tripled and scored the Red Devils’ only run in a nonconference loss in Spring Valley.

Madison Krewer was the losing pitcher for Hall (4-14).

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16, Fieldcrest 1 (4 inn.): Lexi Watkins went 2 for 2 and drove in the lone run for the Knights in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Gibson City.

Jersey Modro was the losing pitcher for Fieldcrest (0-10, 0-7 HOIC).

GIRLS SOCCER

Ottawa 4, Princeton 2: Bella Clevenger and Ava Kyle each scored a goal as the Tigresses lost a game in Ottawa.