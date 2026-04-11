L-P girls track wins own invite: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

COED TRACK & FIELD

At La Salle: Aubrey Duttlinger won the long jump and triple jump Saturday to help La Salle-Peru win its Cavalier Classic Invitational in La Salle.

The Cavaliers tallied 160 points to edge Rochelle (158) in the six-team field.

Duttlinger leapt 5.11 meters in the long jump and 10.37 meters in the triple jump.

Natilie Wozniak won the high jump for L-P by clearing 1.4 meters.

The Cavs had four runner-up finishes with Ryan Owczarek in the 3,200 (14:07.25), Adde Medina in the shot put (9.07m), Bethany Kasperski, Yoselin Carlos, Gracie Politsch and Clara Weitl in the 4x800 relay (11:37.76) and Wozniak, Mady Putman, Kiera Mertez and Duttlinger in the 4x200 (1:53.96).

In the boys meet, the Cavaliers finished fourth among seven teams with 98 points. Rochelle won with 161.

L-P had two winners in Aavery Hill in the discus (45.05m) and Caleb Currie in the triple jump (12.78m).

Also for the Cavs, Eli Hammers, Griffin Hammers, Luca Verucchi and Wyatt Kilday finished second in the 4x400 (3:39.81).

At Mendota: Elise House and Madisyn Shipp each won an event to help Bureau Valley place second in the 13-team Don Gooden Invitational.

The Storm tallied 95.5 points to finish behind El Paso-Gridley (118). Amboy co-op (75) placed fourth, the host Trojans (72) finished fifth, Princeton (44) was eighth, Hall (37.5) was ninth and Fieldcrest (24.5) was 10th.

House won the 400 meters in 1:00.21 while Shipp leapt 10.07 meters to win the triple jump.

The Storm also received runner-up finishes from Maddie Wetzell in the 3,200 (12:52.11), Caitlyn Egan in the triple jump (9.36m), Egan, Abby Stabler, Madisyn Shipp and Mya Shipp in the 4x200 relay (1:54.57) and Gemma Moore, Stabler, Mya Shipp and House in the 4x400 (4:24.25).

For the Clippers, Olivea Glasper won the shot put (10.03m) and Alexa McKendry won the 100 hurdles (17.5).

Jeniah Francis led the host Trojans as she won the 100 (13.04) and 200 (27.52) and placed second in the high jump (1.52m).

Princteon’s Payton Frueh, Alexandra Waca, Lenora Hopkins and Jocelyn Strouss finished second in the 4x800 (10:42.38).

For Hall, Lily Pelka placed second in the discus (27.48m)

Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan won the discus with a toss of 28.61 meters.

In the 14-team boys meet, El Paso-Gridley won with 118 points. Princeton (80) finished third, Bureau Valley (73) was fifth, Mendota (40.5) was eighth, Fieldcrest (31) was ninth, Amboy co-op (25.5) was 11th and Hall (7.5) was 14th.

Casey Etheridge led the Tigers as he swept the hurdles with a 15.53 seconds in the 110s and 41.46 in the 300s while also running with Gavin Lanham, Beckett Funderberg and Ayden Agushi to win the 4x400 (3:38.08).

Also for Princeton, Landen Hoffman won the discus (48.55m) and placed second in the shot put (14.71m).

The Storm placed second in all four relays with Andrew Roth, Keenyn Richter, Tucker Shane and Morgan Mahnesmith in the 4x100 (44.8), Waylon Miller, Mahnesmith, Lawsen Smith and Kyle Velazquez in the 4x200 (1:37.64), Shane, Adrian Gallardo, Richter and Maddox Moore in the 4x400 (3:41.75) and Adrian Gallardo, Kayne Richter, Alex Gallardo and Moore in the 4x800 (8:54.7).

Also finishing second for BV were Keenyn Richter in the 100 (11.57) and 400 (52.04) and Roth in the 110 hurdles (16.02) and 300 hurdles (42.73).

Mendota’s foursome of Ethan Escatel, Zachary Gahan, Johan Cortez and Jamal Lesley won the 4x200 in 1:37.29.

Amboy’s Ian Hassler placed second in the discus (45.47m).

For the Knights, Micheal Beckett won the triple jump (13.03m) and took third in the long jump (6.16m).

GIRLS SOCCER

At Princeton: Princeton won three games via shutout to win its own tournament.

The Tigresses beat Sterling 2-0 and Morris 2-0 to advance to the title game where they defeated Dixon 1-0.

Mendota went 1-2. The Trojans tied Beecher 1-1 in their first game but lost in penalty kicks. Mendota lost 5-2 to Orion before beating Streator 1-0.

Janelle Rodriguez and Zariah Escatel each scored two goals while Ariana Sanchez made 14 saves.

BASEBALL

St. Bede 3, Rock Falls 0: Geno Dinges threw a two-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking one, to lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Peru.

Chase Riva was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI for St. Bede (6-6), while AJ Hermes doubled and scored a run.

Princeton 9, Sherrard 8: Stihl Brokaw hit an RBI double to tie the game and scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Cayden Benavidez in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Tigers earned a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Princeton.

Benavidez finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Princeton (2-5), while Braden Shaw was 1 for 3 and scored three runs and Ryan Jagers was 2 for 2 with a double, three RBIs and a run.

Shaw also earned the win in relief as he gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and six walks in 3 2/3 innings.

La Salle-Peru 8, United Township 7: Ceyton Urbanski was 3 for 4, drove in three runs and scored a run to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in East Moline.

Grey Ernat went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs, while Tyler Spelich was the winning pitcher for L-P (5-6).

Bureau Valley 10-11, Princeville 0-10: The Storm swept a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader in Manlius, winning 10-0 in six innings then 11-10 in a walkoff.

In the opener, Logan Philhower was 4 for 4 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs, Drake Taylor doubled, drove in three RBIs and scored a run and Blake Foster was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Philhower threw a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and three walks.

In the second game, Brandon Carrington drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the seventh and scored on a fielder’s choice by Taylor.

Foster was 1 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs for BV (4-4, 2-0 LTC) and Reid Maynard was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Dylan Howlett earned the win in relief.

Marquette 5, Hall 0: Hunter Edgcomb had two of the Red Devils’ three hits in a nonconference loss in Spring Valley.

Jimmie Jablonski was the losing pitcher for Hall (7-6-1) as he gave up two earned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks in three innings.

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 4-7, Belvidere North 3-2: The Cavaliers swept a nonconference doubleheader in La Salle, winning 4-3 and 7-2.

In the opener, Kelsey Frederick was 3 for 4 with a double and scored two runs, while Addison Piecha was 1 for 1 with an RBI.

Taylor Vescogni threw a complete game, giving up three earned runs on two hits while striking out 13 and walking three.

Karmen Piano went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI in the second game, while Piecha was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Makenzie Chamberlain went 1 for 3 and drove in two runs.

Claire Boudreau was the winning pitcher for L-P (11-8) as she allowed two earned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

St. Bede 9, IC Catholic 4: Macy Strauch was 2 for 3 with an RBI to help the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Peru.

Strauch also earned the win in the circle for St. Bede, allowing three hits with three strikeouts and one walk in five innings of scoreless relief.

Emma Slingsby was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run, while Ella Burke was 1 for 1 with a run and an RBI.

Princeton 11, Sherrard 8: Avah Oertel launched a home run and hit three doubles, finishing 5 for 5 with five RBIs and three runs to lead the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Sherrard.

Keely Lawson went 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs for Princeton (8-4), while Makayla Hecht was 4 for 4 with a double and three runs and Caroline Keutzer was 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Reese Reviglio was the winning pitcher.

Bureau Valley 9-9, Princeville 4-7: The Storm swept a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader in Manlius, winning 9-4 and 9-7.

In the first game, Emily Wright doubled twice, driving in two runs and scoring two runs, Abby Jamison was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI and Kloey Trujillo doubled and drove in three runs.

Mallory Maubach-Williams threw a complete game, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.

The Storm (6-4, 2-0 LTC) scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally to win the second game.

Kadyn Haage went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run, Jamison was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run and Katrina Wahl went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Maubach-Williams earned the win in relief with a scoreless inning, giving up two hits.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Granville: Alison Mitchell won two individual events and ran on two winning relays to help Henry-Midland win a four-team meet at Putnam County.

The Mallards scored 86.5 points to beat Putnam County (48), Marquette (17.5) and DePue (13).

Mitchell won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.73 seconds and the high jump by clearing 1.47 meters.

She ran with Taylor Frawley, Audrey Chambers and Daniella Bumber to win the 4x100 relay (53.49) and teamed with Stella Rowe, Frawley and Chambers to win the 4x200 (1:56.23).

Bumber won the 100 (13.6) and 200 (27.26), Frawley won the long jump (4.89m) and Norah Keinath won the 400 (1:13.64).

Winners for the Panthers were Ella Schrowang in the 800 (2:59.43), Sofie Borri in the 1,600 (8:27.25), Lily Breckenridge in the shot put (7.32m) and Veronika Mack, Anna Poignant, Sarah Wiesbrock and Schrowang in the 4x800 (14:06.21).

DePue’s Andrea King-Rios won the discus (22.15m).

WOMEN’S SOFTBALL

IVCC 7, Lake County 5: Kaitlyn Anderson doubled and drove in two runs to help the Eagles to a nonconference victory in Ottawa.

Lauren Harbison was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI, while Shae Simons was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Simons also was the winning pitcher as she gave up five earned runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.

IVCC 5, Elgin 1: Lauren Harbison threw a complete game to lead the Eagles to a nonconference victory in Ottawa.

She allowed one earned run on four hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks.

Kaitlyn Anderson went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for IVCC (11-8), while Ava Lambert scored a run and drove in a run.

MEN’S BASEBALL

Black Hawk 14-23, IVCC 10-13: The Eagles were swept in an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Moline, losing 14-10 and 23-13.

In the first game, Ryan Slingsby was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Brayden Bruins was the losing pitcher.

Anthony Bull went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and two runs in the second game for IVCC (10-12-1), while Austin Aldridge took the loss on the mound.