2026 NewsTribune softball preview capsules

A look at the Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Henry-Senachwine and Fieldcrest softball teams for the 2026 season.

Henry-Senachwine

Coach: Lori Stenstrom

Last year’s record: 25-4, 12-2 Tri-County, sectional champion

Top returners: Rachel Eckert, sr.; Brooklynn Thompson, sr.; Harper Schrock, sr.; Brynna Anderson, jr.; Bella Williams, so.; Emma Kay Gaspardo, so.; Addy Robbins, so.

Key newcomers: Alaina Sprague, fr.

Worth noting: The Mallards lost a strong senior class from last year’s team that won 25 games and the program’s first sectional title, but Henry also returns several key players from that team. “Getting to the supersectional last year motivated the team,” Stenstrom said. “Our team goal is to win the regional and get as deep into the postseason as possible.” Eckert and Williams will take over the pitching duties with the graduation of NewsTribune Softball Player of the Year Lauren Harbison. Eckert pitched 19 innings last season with a 2.21 ERA. “We don’t have a ton of game experience pitching,” Stenstrom said. “If we can hit our spots, we should be OK.” Defensively, the Mallards have options. Robbins, Gaspardo and Thompson can all catch. Schrock and Keira Zack will play first base, Anderson and Williams will see time at second, Thompson, Gaspardo and Zack can play third, Gaspardo, Robbins and Sprague will play shortstop, and Sprague, Williams, Lana Stanmar, Faith Arrington and Allison Real will see time in the outfield. “Our defense looks solid,” Stenstrom said. “We have a lot of players who can play multiple positions, so changing up the lineup shouldn’t hurt us.” Offensively, Anderson returns after hitting .386 with 20 RBIs and 20 runs. Thompson hit .295 with 16 RBIs last year. “We have some players whose swings are looking great,” Stenstrom said. “We will look for our seniors to improve their hitting and for Brynna Anderson to continue where she left off last season.”

Mendota

Coach: Joel Perez

Last year’s record: 2-19, 0-10 Three Rivers East

Top returners: Addison Perryman, jr.; Leah Henkel, so.; Karson Doyle, so.; Sydney Tolley, jr.; Emily Diaz, jr.; Karissa Freeman, so.; Charlie Dankenbrig, so.; Alexis Nave, so.

Key newcomers: Eva Beetz, fr.; Lexie Saylor, fr.; Laurali Thompson, fr.; Averie Hazelwood, fr.; Ava Mahaffey, fr.

Worth noting: The Trojans have limited numbers with only 20 in the program and they are young with just one senior and three juniors. “We have a young team that has been working hard on getting better,” Perez said. “Our strengths will start showing down the road. Right now, they’re putting in the time.” Perez said the Trojans have shown offensive potential during early practices. He expects Perryman (.457 batting average, 10 R, 11 RBIs), Henkel (.403, 14 R, 10 RBIs) and Doyle (.273, 10 R, 14 RBIs) to lead the way at the plate. “If what we see in the cages translates to the diamond, we have something to be excited about,” Perez said. “We expect that our top hitters from last year will be some of our top hitters this year. We have seen some good things in the cages from some of our other players as well.” Freshmen Saylor and Beetz will do the bulk of the pitching, but the Trojans have four other players who could see time in the circle. Perez said the Trojans have put a lot of time into their defense as they look to improve on last year’s record. “Our goals are to be competitive, earn 10 wins, make less than two errors per game and get better each game,” Perez said.

Princeton

Coach: Jessica Strauch

Last year’s record: 15-12, 8-2 Three Rivers East

Top returners: Avah Oertel, jr.; Keely Lawson, sr.; Izzy Gibson, sr.; Caroline Keutzer, sr.; Makayla Hecht, sr.; Sylvie Rutledge, sr.; Kiyrra Morris, jr.; Reese Reviglio, sr.; Piper Hansen, so.; Addi Perry, so.

Worth noting: Strauch inherits a roster with 10 players returning who saw significant time last season, led by Oertel, Gibson, Keutzer and Lawson, who were all NewsTribune All-Area players last spring. Oertel should once again be a force offensively after hitting .474 with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs as a sophomore. Gibson (.447, 7 HR, 16 RBIs), Keutzer (.391, 28 R) and Lawson (.395, 4 HR, 10 2B) also will be key contributors along with Hecht, Rutledge and Morris. “They’re a very athletic group, lots of talent,” Strauch said. “All of the seniors are doing a job of teaching the younger girls. They definitely don’t take it easy on them. They hold them accountable.” Oertel (4-4, 3.35 ERA), Reviglio (4-7, 4.24) and Hansen (7-1, 4.23) will once again split the pitching duties. With a powerful offense and several pitching options, the Tigresses look to have a successful season. “We want to stay in season until June 6 [for state],” Strauch said. “That’s our goal. Every game we can learn something different. Every game is going to be a challenge.”

Bureau Valley

Coach: Dave Shepard

Last year’s record: 17-19, 9-11 Lincoln Trail

Top returners: Emily Wright, sr.; Kadyn Haage, sr.; Mallory Maubach, jr.

Key newcomers: Ali Carrington, so.; Danicka Benavidez, so.; Remie Marshall, so.

Worth noting: The Storm won a regional championship in Class 2A in 2024 but fell short last season. This spring, Bureau Valley has dropped down to 1A. “Being 1A will bring challenges that hopefully we can be successful at and have a good postseason,” Shepard said. The Storm returns three key players from last season in Wright (.351, 16 RBIs) at catcher, Haage (.393, 26 RBIs) at shortstop and Maubach (5-5, 2.40 ERA) at pitcher. Maubach will take over as the Storm’s No. 1 pitcher after throwing 58⅓ innings last year. “I have seven seniors this year, so hoping that the leadership will help us through the season,” Shepard said. Other seniors are center fielder Abby Jamison, first baseman Kloey Trujillo, outfielders Lila Spencer and Addie Crawford and utility player Katrina Wahl. Carrington will play third base, Benavidez will play second and Marshall will play left field.

Earlville

Coach: Shannon Cook

Last year’s record: 11-9, 5-5 Little Ten

Top returners: Addie Scherer, jr.; Audrey Scherer, so.; Bailey Miller, sr.; Shelby Garbacz, sr.; Savannah Majestic, so.; Riley Kelly, so.; Hailey Mathesius, so.; Samantha Knauf, so.

Key newcomers: Savana Lawton, so.

Worth noting: The Red Raiders have a strong core of veteran players to lead the way in all-conference players, Addie Scherer (.655 batting average, 20 RBIs, 9-9, 2.30 ERA) and Audrey Scherer (.492, 30 RBIs, 20 R), along with Miller (29 runs) and Garbacz. “The starters have been starting since their freshman year, so experience is a strength,” Cook said. The Scherers and Miller will lead the Red Raiders at the plate, while Addie Scherer and Kelly will share pitching duties. Defensively, Audrey Scherer will be behind the plate, Miller will play shortstop, Garbacz can play first base and outfield, Lawton will play third and Majestic, Mathesius and Knauf will see time in the outfield. Cook said the Red Raiders hope to be competitive in the LTC.”

Fieldcrest

Coach: Elizabeth Kay

Last year’s record: 0-18, 0-11 Heart of Illinois

Top returners: TeriLynn Timmerman, jr.; Emry Conroy, sr.

Worth noting: The Knights have a young roster, as Conroy is the only senior. Timmerman was a standout last year, hitting .658 with eight doubles, four triples, two home runs and 15 runs. “We have strong leadership from our upperclassmen and great team chemistry,” Kay said. “We are a young team that will improve through game experience.”