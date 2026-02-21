St. Bede starts strong on senior night in win over Henry-Senachwine

Senior night is one of those nights where teams can sometimes struggle at first as they start seniors that maybe don’t play a lot.

But in the case of St. Bede, the Bruins stormed out of the gates with their new lineup and used it to spring to a 56-43 victory over Henry-Senachwine on Friday in a Tri-County Conference game in Peru.

The Bruins came out with Carson Riva, Jose De Le Torre, Yannis Yong, Drew Carboni and Chris Gedraitis.

Yong cut to the hoop for a layup and a 2-0 lead.

“I could not be prouder of those seniors that started,” St. Bede coach Brian Hanson said. “They just came out and set the tone. For a group that may not see a ton of minutes, boy they came out ready to play.”

Riva followed that with a 3-pointer, and after a Jacob Miller and Wyatt Wealer buckets for Henry, drained another 3-pointer to put the Bruins ahead 10-5.

“We didn’t start well,” Henry coach Randy Westerdahl said. “St. Bede started a different lineup than we had seen before and I think we were a little relaxed and this is a tough place to play with a great crowd as it is and we just didn’t communicate well at the beginning, but give them credit.”

Gedraitis got a putback for the Bruins to extend the lead to 14-9. Carson Rowe then hit 1 of 2 at the line, but Bobby Gaspardo was there for the offensive board before hitting both shots at the charity stripe to cut the deficit to 14-11.

Alec Tomsha entered and made his presence known for the Bruins, draining a 3-pointer as time was running out in the quarter to give the Bruins a 17-11 lead.

To start the second quarter, Tomsha sank another 3-pointer and Gino Ferrari followed with one of his own to extend the lead to 25-11 off an 11-0 run.

Ben Meachum drained a shot behind the arc for the Mallards, but the Bruins responded right away with one of their own from Riva.

The next time down the floor, Rowe hit another long range trey and then Landon Harbison hit a pair of free throws to make it 28-21 with a 7-0 run for Henry.

Graham Ross entered for the Bruins and made an immediate impact, collecting two offensive boards that led to a pair of layups to push the Bruins lead to 36-22 at the break.

Just like the second quarter, Tomsha started the second half off with a long 3-pointer for a 39-22 St. Bede edge.

“I refer to Alec Tomsha wearing No. 3 as Lethal Weapon 3,” Hanson said, laughing. “He hits one and you can just see his eyes light up and we start running plays for him.”

Gaspardo continued to pick up offensive boards and then on a loose ball got a layup for the Mallards before a 3-pointer from Wealer cut the deficit to 43-31.

“Bobby Gaspardo has worked his tail off,” Westerdahl said. “He has a nose for knowing where the ball is going to bounce and makes the most of his chances.”

Gus Burr picked up a fast break layup and the Bruins led 49-36 heading into the final eight minutes.

St. Bede quickly made sure the Mallards were not going to mount a comeback as Geno Dinges drained a 3-pointer and then Ross finished off his solid night with a putback that made it 54-36.

Meachum nailed a long range shot for the Mallards, but it was too little to late as St. Bede came away with the 56-43 victory to end the regular season.

St. Bede was led by Ross with 12 points and Tomsha with nine, while Henry was led by Rowe with 12 points, while Gaspardo added seven boards.