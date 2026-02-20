Princeton’s Casey Etheridge, Augustus Swanson advance to state semis: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS WRESTLING

At Champaign: Princeton seniors Casey Etheridge and Augustus Swanson won twice Thursday in the Class 1A state tournament to advance to the semifinals.

Etheridge beat Vandalia’s Zayne Zinkgraf by 15-0 technical fall in his first match in the 165-pound bracket. In the quarterfinals, Etheridge defeated Porta’s Justin Zimmerman by 9-7 decsion.

Etheridge will face Coal City’s Mason Garner in the semifinals.

Swanson (113) opened with a 10-1 major decision over Yorkville Christian’s Phoeniz Senodenos. Swanson pinned Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Ian Rotramel in 1:38 in the quarterfinals.

Swanson will wrestle Mercer County’s Boston Morford in the semifinals.

Princeton sophomore Kane Dauber (138) won his first match by 15-0 tech fall against Olympia’s Kenzer Burrell before losing by 11-6 decision to Oakwood’s Devin Ehler in the quarterfinals.

Dauber will face the winner between McNamara’s Alex Kostecka and Lena-Winslow’s Mauricio Glass in a wrestleback on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Woodland 90, Earlville 46: Colton Fruit had 12 points, five assists and three steals as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Earlville.

Logan May added 12 points for Earlville (1-28), which will play Woodland again on Monday in a Class 1A Woodland Regional quarterfinal.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Rock Valley 82, IVCC 56: Robert Bellinger had 14 points, six rebounds and two assists as the eagles lost a nonconference game in Rockford.

Joshua Mbick had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for IVCC (8-21), while Ameer Anderson contributed 13 points.