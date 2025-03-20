2024-25 NewsTribune Boys Wrestling All-Area Team

Here’s a look at the top boys wrestlers in the NewsTribune area for the 2024-25 season.

Mikey Benge

Mikey Benge, St. Bede, fr.: Benge made a splash as a freshman as he went 30-17 at 113 pounds. Benge placed third at the Seneca, Kewanee and Orion invitationals and won his bracket at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional.

Ace Christiansen

Ace Christiansen, Princeton, sr.: Christiansen finished his career as a three-time state qualifier. He placed second at 144 pounds at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional and third at the Oregon Sectional. Christiansen went 45-7, won the LeRoy tournament and was runner-up at the Princeton, Dewitt and Plano tournaments.

Garrett Connelly

Garrett Connelly, St. Bede, sr.: Connelly won the 190-pound bracket at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional. He finished 23-18, was second on the team with 19 pins and placed third in the Kewanee Invite.

Kane Dauber

Kane Dauber, Princeton, fr.: Dauber was dominant as a freshman, leading the area in wins with a 50-5 record. Dauber placed first at the LeRoy, Dewitt and Plano tournaments and took third at the Princeton Invite. He won the 132-pound bracket at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional, placed third at the Oregon Sectional and finished fifth at state.

Komen Denault

Komen Denault, Mendota, fr.: Denault had a strong freshman season as he was second on the team in wins with a 28-18 record with 13 pins. He placed third at 132 pounds at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional to advance to the Oregon Sectional.

Casey Etheridge

Casey Etheridge, Princeton, jr.: The 2025 NewsTribune Wrestler of the Year had the area’s best finish at state, placing fourth at 165 pounds. He won the Class 1A St. Bede Regional and finished fourth at the Oregon Sectional. Etheridge was second in the area in wins with a 48-6 record and earned his 100th career win. He also won the LeRoy, Dewitt and Plano tournaments.

Gavin Evans

Gavin Evans, Mendota, jr.: Evans finished with a 24-21 record at 157 pounds. He finished third at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional to earn a sectional berth.

Corbin Furar

Corbin Furar, Mendota, jr.: Furar went 24-10 at 175 pounds and earned a sectional berth with a third-place finish at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional.

Reegan Kellett

Reegan Kellett, La Salle-Peru, sr., 138: Kellett went 18-8 at 138 pounds. He placed third at the Joe Bee Invitational and finished third at the Class 2A Kaneland Regional to advance to the Washington Sectional.

Max Moreno

Max Moreno, St. Bede, fr.: Moreno led the Bruins in wins with a 36-10 record at 126 pounds. He recorded a team-best 25 pins. He placed second at the Seneca Invite, third at the Kewanee Invite and fourth at the Orion Invite. Moreno was the runner-up at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional.

Cade Odell

Cade Odell, Princeton, sr.: Odell made another trip to state in his final high school season. He won the 285-pound title at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional and placed fourth at the Oregon Sectional. He won the LeRoy and Dewitt tournaments and placed third at the Princeton Invite. Odell went 33-5 with 21 pins.

Zach Pocivasek

Zach Pocivasek, La Salle-Peru, sr.: Pocivasek led the Cavaliers in wins with a 25-17 record. He placed sixth at the Joe Bee Invitational and finished third at the Class 2A Kaneland Regional to earn a sectional berth.

Angil Serrano

Angil Serrano, Mendota, sr.: Serrano finished his career as a four-time sectional qualifier. This season, he went 24-4 with 14 pins. He placed second at 285 pounds in the Class 1A St. Bede Regional.

Augustus Swanson

Augustus Swanson, Princeton, jr.: Swanson returned to state this season as he placed third at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional and won the St. Bede Regional at 120 pounds. He also finished fourth at the LeRoy tournament and sixth at the Princeton Invite. Swanson went 30-10 and reached 100 career wins.

Honorable mention

Jordan Coventry, St. Bede, sr. 165; Grady Gillan, St. Bede, sr., 285; Austin Herron, La Salle-Peru, jr., 120; Ian Morris, Princeton, sr., 215; Jacob Paull, Princeton, fr., 106; Logan Pineda, St. Bede, sr., 157; Gavin Stevenson, Mendota, so., 120; Gianni Verucchi, La Salle-Peru, so. 106