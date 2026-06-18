Spirit Matters: In a time of catastrophe, community comes together

As I write, it is Friday, June 12, around 9:30 am.

It is the morning after a destructive tornado tore a path through the south and east sides of Streator, leaving some with no homes, and all in a state of shock.

Forecasters had been warning all week of the potential for serious weather. So, when the emergency alert on my phone went off early in the evening, warning of a potentially catastrophic tornado headed our way, I wasn’t entirely unprepared.

But I wasn’t entirely prepared, either.

I was home alone with our dog, Ivy Rose. I gathered a few important belongings, including my keys, purse and the remains of our beloved Zeke and went to the basement. Fortunately, I had fully charged my phone earlier in the afternoon, so I was able to watch live updates on YouTube.

As the sirens blared outside, I sat on the floor in the corner between a filing cabinet and a crawl space, trying to keep a 4-month-old puppy under control, which was not easy.

After it was clear the tornado had passed, I took Ivy outside. We live in an untouched area, thankfully. Everyone in my family was safe with no property damage, but my mom lives fairly close to Airport Road, which was one of the hardest hit areas in the community.

I spent much of the rest of the evening watching updates on YouTube and scrolling social media, reading post after graphic and emotional post. Admittedly, I also thought several times how grateful I was to no longer be in a position where I had to respond to it right away.

When a category EF-1 tornado struck Streator on June 5, 2010, I was working as a reporter at The Times newspaper. Early the next morning, I was called into work after being off for a week on vacation. For the next several weeks, my fellow Streator reporter Derek Barichello, along with the rest of the newsroom staff in Ottawa, and I provided non-stop coverage.

I remember walking out around Hall Street and Engle Lane Theater as Streator Public Works crews began clean up. At the time, the late Mayor Jimmie Lansford referred to the area as looking like a “war zone.” Many of the images I have seen of last night’s destruction look as bad or worse than they did in 2010.

So, if you haven’t already, please be mindful of and appreciate the emergency responders in your community. Whether it is a catastrophic tornado, a fire or a serious car accident, they respond at a moment’s notice to situations that remain in their psyches long after the cleanup is over.

And most importantly, stay out of their way. They are there to protect and save lives. They cannot do their jobs efficiently when there are curious motorists trying to catch a glimpse of the destruction.

One thing I learned in 2010 and have seen played out again and again is how a small community responds in a big way when their friends, neighbors, and even strangers have suffered a big loss. Streator is a particularly generous community, made up of kindhearted and compassionate people.

Even if our loved ones and we aren’t directly impacted, as a community we are affected for our friends and neighbors. Though we might never have experienced the same kind of loss, we can empathize when we consider the complete upheaval they are now experiencing.

Their homes are gone, along with all the comforts and memories they held. They likely only have the clothes on their backs, and might no longer have immediate access to official identifying information. They could be missing and looking for beloved pets.

Whatever order was in their lives an hour before has been completely obliterated.

So, we respond by giving, in whatever way we can.

If we are physically able, we might offer to help clear downed trees and other debris. Or we might make a home-cooked meal for victims. Or organize and help donate to a food and clothing drive.

There are many ways to give, but it is important to stay informed through official channels about what is needed and how to give.

If nothing else, we can all pray for our friends and neighbors, as well as anyone assisting in the cleanup and recovery. Spiritual support is and will remain vital for weeks and months to come. And though we might never know how, we can be assured that spiritual support reaches them and gives them the strength to carry on until the sun rises on a new beginning for them.

SPIRIT MATTERS is a weekly column by Jerrilyn Zavada Novak that examines experiences common to the human spirit. Contact her at jzblue33@yahoo.com.