Princeton Rotary Club awards last of 2026 scholarships

Rotary Club of Princeton scholarship recipients Blake Murray (from left), Elin Workman, Rotary Club of Princeton scholarship committee member Derek Fetzer, Casey Etheridge, committee member Michael Stutzke, Makayla Hecht and committee member Joanne Sheldon. Not pictured are Rotary Club of Princeton scholarship committee members Jeff Dzik and Tracy Gibson (Photo provided by the Rotary Club of Princeton )

The Rotary Club of Princeton recently awarded the last of its 2026 scholarships for Princeton School District-zoned graduates.

The scholarship recipients are Casey Etheridge, Makayla Hecht, Blake Murray and Elin Workman. The recipients were recognized at the club’s meeting held Tuesday, June 9. The club also acknowledged scholarship recipients Lydia Johnson and Matthew Lord at its May meeting.

The scholarship funds were raised during various events held throughout the year. The Rotary Club of Princeton has awarded over $125,000 in scholarships since 2001.

For more information, visit princetonrotaryclub.com or the club’s Facebook page.