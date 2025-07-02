Princeton’s historic Red Covered Bridge enters next phase of repairs

An interior view of the Red Covered Bridge on Monday, June 30, 2025 in Princeton. Last Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the historic bridge enters next rehabilitation phase. Phase II includes the preparation of a detailed cost estimate and expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete and will result in advertising a repair contract to bidders. Approximately $1 million is identified to pay for the needed repairs in IDOT’s most recent multiyear program. A view of the Red Covered Bridge on Monday, June 30, 2025 in Princeton. Last Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the historic bridge enters next rehabilitation phase. Phase II includes the preparation of a detailed cost estimate and expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete and will result in advertising a repair contract to bidders. Approximately $1 million is identified to pay for the needed repairs in IDOT’s most recent multiyear program. The bridge survived a number of threats, both intentional and unintentional, including arson, erosion and high winds. It also has survived several strikes by large trucks with it's most recent strike in 2023. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton’s historic Red Covered Bridge has entered the next phase of rehabilitation after sustaining heavy damage when the driver of a semitractor-trailer tried to pass through it.

The bridge, an Illinois landmark, closed in November 2023, following the accident that damaged sections of the bridge’s façade and roof, when the semi driver attempted to enter through the north end.

Princeton City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said in a news release that the city has received many inquiries about the status of the rebuild of the bridge and how to prevent this type of accident in the future.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release that IDOT’s District 3, where the bridge is located, has worked behind the scenes to prepare for the structure’s rehabilitation following a vehicle strike that left it severely damaged.

“The district has begun the first phase of engineering, also called Phase I, which will define the scope of work and a preliminary cost estimate,” according to the news release. “IDOT responded quickly by inspecting the structure and working to ensure the roof was temporarily supported until a permanent fix could be made, preventing additional, costly damage.“

Other precautions were taken to prevent further damage to the 149-foot historic structure. In 2024, a structural engineering firm completed a thorough inspection and evaluation, which reviewed the entire structure for typical aging over time and included initial concepts of potential repair techniques, according to IDOT.

The consultant’s findings have been documented in a Bridge Condition Report, which was reviewed and approved by IDOT this past January, according to the release.

In April, IDOT said it received concurrence from the State Historic Preservation Office that IDOT’s preliminary repair plans will not adversely affect the historic nature of the bridge.

IDOT said the district is prepared to begin Phase II engineering as soon as Phase I design approval is received from the Region 2 engineer.

“Phase II includes the preparation of a detailed cost estimate and is expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete and will result in advertising a repair contract to bidders,” IDOT said. “Approximately $1 million is identified to pay for the needed repairs in IDOT’s most recent multiyear program.

Wittenauer said the city is thrilled to hear about IDOT’s recent plans moving forward, as well as funding being allocated for the rehabilitation of the historic Red Covered Bridge.

“This project represents not only a vital investment in local infrastructure but also a meaningful commitment to preserving a cherished piece of our community’s heritage,” she said. “The Red Covered Bridge is a beloved landmark and a key attraction that draws visitors to our area, supporting local tourism and businesses. We deeply appreciate IDOT’s support in helping safeguard this iconic structure for generations to come.”