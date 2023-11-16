Princeton’s Red Covered Bridge heavily damaged by semi-trailer

Princeton’s iconic Red Covered Bridge, located 1.5 miles north of the city off Route 26, suffered heavy damage Thursday morning as a semi-trailer attempted to pass through it.

The semi attempted to pass north to south and caused damage to both the historic structure and the semi itself. Portions of the trailer were ripped off after becoming stuck in the top of the covered bridge.

Structural damage occurred on much of the 149-foot bridge that was built in 1863. IDOT workers on the scene indicated that a lot of work will be needed to return the bridge to working order.

The one-laned bridge, with a posted 5 ton weight limit, previously received damage from a semi in April 2021 and received repairs in August of the same year.

The structure crosses Big Bureau Creek and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It will be closed to traffic until further notice.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More photos of the incident are available here.