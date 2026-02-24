Mendota City Council announces public pool will not be open in 2026

(File photo) Due to extensive repair work needed, the Mendota public pool will not open for the 2026 season, the city announced Monday. (Scott Anderson)

Mendota residents hoping to cool off in the municipal pool this summer will have to find another way to beat the heat.

The Mendota City Council announced in a news release that the Mendota public pool will not open for the 2026 summer season due to major construction and repairs that must be completed to keep the pool safe and operational.

“We know this is a major disappointment,” city officials said in the release.

After an evaluation by Mendota’s city staff and engineers, it was determined that the pool can be repaired at an estimated cost of $1 million, according to the release. The repairs are a significant investment, yet substantially less than the estimated $6.7 million to construct a new pool facility.

With these repairs, the city anticipates extending the life of the existing pool by at least another 10 years.

Mendota Mayor Dave Boelk said that the existing Mendota public pool is approximately 70 years old. (Scott Anderson)

“The pool is an integral part of summer for so many families,” Mayor Dave Boelk said. “We understand how difficult it is to lose this option for an entire season.”

However, due to the costs involved, the city has determined that repairing the pool is the most responsible and attainable option at this time.

City staff have been working with engineers to complete the plans, and permits have been submitted, but Boelk said of the timeline to get work done on the pool.

“It would take an act of Congress and the Senate to get the permit process to go any quicker,” he said.

Due to the lengthy permit turnaround and the amount of construction time required, the pool will not open this season.

The Mendota City Council hopes to have the pool available in 2027.

The city is working with local partners such as the Mendota YMCA and the Graves-Hume Public Library to help provide alternative classes and activities for youth and families this summer.

Additionally, through Live Well Mendota coalition and grant funding, Mendota city staff are reaching out to individuals, groups and organizations to create a wide variety of activities.

These opportunities will range from one hour, one day, or one week, and give youth of all ages the chance to learn new skills and explore new interests, including cooking, sewing, gardening, arts and crafts, fitness and wellness, and other community-led programs.

Many of the activities will be free, and others will be offered at minimal cost to ensure accessibility for families.

For an updated list of activities, or to sign up to host an activity, residents can visit:www.mendota.il.us/livewell.

A full calendar of summer events and activities can be found through the Mendota Chamber of Commerce at: https://www.mendotachamber.com/events/.

For more information, contact Mendota Project Director Annie Short at 815-539-7459, or ashort@mendotacity. com.