Future of Mendota YMCA uncertain as Illinois Valley YMCA explores closure

While nothing is finalized, the long-term status of the Mendota YMCA at 1811 IL-251 is on shaky ground. (Scott Anderson)

The future of the YMCA in Mendota is up in the air.

Mayor Dave Boelk said that the city was approached by the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru for discussions about the Mendota facility.

“They were the ones that would say, ‘Well, it’s not doing well, so we’ve got to close it down,’ and the city is trying not to let it fall through,” he said. “The city of Mendota will work very hard to make sure everything goes through if they call it quits.”

As for now, the Illinois Valley facility and the city of Mendota are in talks about what the future holds for the Mendota facility and its programs.

“We have been in discussions, but we have not come to any agreements,” Boelk said. “We are going to see what we can do.”

City Clerk Emily McConville said the city has some short-term assurances for the summer.

(File photo) An aerial view of the Illinois Valley YMCA on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 in Peru. This 12,000 square foot facility was the former IVCH Physical Rehabilitation and Aquatic building. The portion of the two-story building is on the market for lease. (Scott Anderson)

“We know that they’re going to keep going through at least through August, and hopefully we’ll have a plan in place by then,” she said. “It may be that they keep on for another year. We are going to do what we can, obviously. The programming is very needed.”

Boelk said that the city’s involvement in the discussions with the Illinois Valley YMCA board began three weeks ago through the Mendota YMCA board.

“I was quite clear to them that we’re not gonna mess around with this,” he said. “I’m not dragging out all year and trying to put a plan together.”

The Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru and the city of Mendota are in talks about what the future holds for the Mendota facility and its programs.

Chris Weittenhiller, the CEO of the IV YMCA, said the Illinois Valley YMCA and Mendota are at an exploratory phase, and an announcement is expected in May.