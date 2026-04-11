Ottawa softball rolls in round robin; Streator baseball splits with Rochelle: The Times Saturday Roundup

Softball

Ottawa 10, Rock Falls 0 (5 inn.); Ottawa 5, Rockridge 3: At Taylor Ridge on Saturday, the Pirates (8-4) picked up a pair of round-robin victories.

Kennedy Kane (3 IP, 0 R, 4 K) and Sophie Taylor (2 IP, 0 R, 3 K) combined in the circle for the no-hit shutout against Rock Falls, with run support coming off the bats of Piper Lewis (solo home run), Teagan Darif (double, homer, four RBIs), Kane (two hits) and Aubrey Sullivan (two hits, two runs scored).

Addie Russell (7 IP, 3 ER, 4 K) worked the complete game for the win over the hosts, supported by Lewis’ 2-for-2, four-RBI performance. Reese Purcell added a single and an RBI for Ottawa.

Seneca 17, Serena 0 (4 inn.): At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (17-0) kept their unbeaten start going with a dominating effort against the visiting Huskers (3-6), Seneca scoring nine runs in the opening inning.

Emma Mino (3 for 3, three RBIs) and Kaylee Klinker (1 for 1, two RBIs) both homered for Seneca. Graysen Provance added a 3-for-3 day with an RBI, with reigning Times Athlete of the Week Hayden Pfeifer and Ameliah Weber each going 2 for 2 with a run batted in. Pfeifer (4 IP, 0 R, 7 K) also pitched the two-hit shutout.

Cassie Walsh (1/1 IP, 11 ER, 0 K) suffered the pitching loss for Serena. Brynley Glade doubled.

Newark 15, Herscher 2 (5 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen (6-5) scored in every turn at bat en route to the nonconference win.

Rylie Carlson homered, doubled, singled twice, drove in three runs and scored four. Bailey Schutter doubled twice with two RBIs, Adelaide Johnson provided three hits and two RBIs and Zoey Carlson had three hits and three runs batted in. Cayla Pottinger (5 IP, 2 ER, 8 K) earned the win in the circle.

Baseball

Rochelle 14, Streator 4 (5 inn.); Streator 8, Rochelle 2: At Rochelle, the visiting Bulldogs (5-7-1) salvaged a doubleheader split with their former conference rival.

In the opener, Brennen Stillwell (1.1 IP, 9 ER, 0 K) suffered the pitching loss. Cole Winterrowd hit a solo homer. Maddan McCloskey also delivered an RBI and Keegan Angelico a single as Streator was limited to two hits.

The afternooncap saw Keegan Gassman (5 IP, 2 ER, 6 K) pitch the win, relieved by McCloskey (2 IP, 0 R, 4 K). Gassman and Jerrad Clark each recorded two hits and a run batted in, with Angelico, Isaac Fowler, Carter Compton and Will Heider also notching RBIs.

Washington 9, Ottawa 1: At Washington, the visiting Pirates (4-4-1) dropped the nonconference ballgame despite a strong outing from starting and losing pitcher Adam Swanson (5 IP, 1 ER, 6 K), who also added two hits.

Colt Bryson singled and drove home two Ottawa runs. Brendyn Fuchs also provided an RBI.

Marquette 5, Hall 0: At Spring Valley, the visiting Crusaders (11-0) remained undefeated, taking the lead in the top of the first and adding three runs of insurance in the fourth to take control.

Cru ace Alec Novotney (5 IP, 0 R, 10 K) and reliever Griffin Dobberstein (2 IP, 0 R, 4 K) combined on the three-hit shutout. Anthony Couch had two sacrifice fly RBIs, while Grant Dose and Easton DeBernardi each delivered a hit and an RBI. Braxton Nelle added two hits.

Marquette senior guard Alec Novotney (Bill Freskos)

Westmont 4, Newark 1: At Newark, the host Norsemen (2-9) were in a scoreless ballgame until allowing a four-run top of the sixth in the nonconference defeat to Westmont (7-8).

Colin Shields (5.2 IP, 0 ER, 5 K) was dealt the hard-luck pitching loss. Jacob Seyller had two of Newark’s three hits and its lone RBI.

Boys tennis

Ottawa 3, Plainfield East 1; Lincoln-Way East 4, Ottawa 0; Geneseo 3, Ottawa 1: At the Henderson-Guenther Courts in Ottawa, the host Pirates bested Plainfield East during the Ottawa Doubles Invitational.

Wins for Ottawa came courtesy of No. 1 team Ayden Sexton and Kaden Araujo (6-3, 6-2), No. 3s Charlie Thiry and Leo England (6-1, 2-6, 10-4) and the No. 4 team of Bentley Thumm and Logan Walker (6-4, 3-6, 11-9).

Against Geneseo, Ottawa picked up a victory at No. 4 doubles thanks to Thumm and Walker (6-2, 6-0).

Girls soccer

Ottawa 5, Coal City 1: At Ottawa, the host Pirates earned a nonconference triumph led by three goals from Georgia Kirkpatrick.

Kendall Hardee and Chloe Carmona also had goals for Ottawa, with Allison Power and Kindley Moore providing assists.

Girls track and field

Marquette 3rd at Putnam Co.: At Granville, Marquette placed third in a four-team meet with Madisyn Trainor running to runner-up finishes in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Streator 6th at L-P: At La Salle, the Bulldogs placed sixth of six teams in L-P’s Cavalier Classic.

Somonauk/Leland 7th, Fieldcrest 10th at Gooden: At Mendota‘s Don Gooden Invitational, Somonauk/Leland placed seventh, Fieldcrest 10th, Sandwich 11th and Newark 12th in a field of 13 teams.

Event winners on the day included Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan (28.61 meters in the discus) and Somonauk/Leland’s Alexis Punsalan (3.35 in the pole vault).

Boys track and field

Streator places 7th at Cavalier Classic: At La Salle, the Bulldogs placed seventh of seven teams in L-P’s Cavalier Classic.

LA Moton finished runner-up in the high jump.

Sandwich 6th, Somonauk/Leland 7th at Gooden: At Mendota’s Don Gooden Invitational, Sandwich placed sixth, Somonauk/Leland came in seventh, Fieldcrest was ninth and Newark placed 13th in a field of 14 teams.

Area event champions included Somonauk/Leland’s Caden Hamer (2:08.30 in the 800-meter run) and Landin Stillwell (9:59.39 in the 3,200), Fieldcrest’s Micheal Beckett (13.03 meters in the triple jump) and Sandwich’s Jacob Ross (3.96 in the pole vault) and Luis Murillo (15.62 in the shot put).