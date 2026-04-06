The Times Athlete of the Week: Seneca’s Hayden Pfeifer

Four-hundred-fifty-eight votes were cast for The Times Athlete of the Week, and in a close race Seneca softball’s Hayden Pfeifer was the victor with 174 ballots, just ahead of runner-up Logan Cottingham (Ottawa baseball).

Also on the ballot were Kelsey Cuchra (Marquette softball) and Lexi Punsalan (Somonauk/Leland girls track and field).

A previous Times Athlete of the Week in 2024, Pfeifer is back on our ballot thanks to her seven-inning perfect game in a 1-0 victory over Bishop McNamara.

Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Seneca's Hayden Pfeifer makes contact last season at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Last time you did one of these Times Player of the Week Q&As, you were finishing up a successful freshman year playing varsity. What’s different now about being third-year veteran than when you were a rookie playing with the older girls?

Pfeifer: After spending so much time with these girls, I feel really close with all of my teammates. Now that the majority of our team has played with each other for the past three years, we work really well together on the field and pick each other up in any situation.

The team is off to an amazing start to the season, including wins over some tough nonconference competition. What’s been the key to the Fighting Irish’s success so far?

Pfeifer: I think that our depth in the lineup has been key to scoring the runs we need. When one part of the lineup is struggling, we have other players in different parts that are able to pick us up and get it done.

What was working for you in your perfect game against Bishop Mac?

Pfeifer: All of my movement pitches were spinning really well, and I was throwing good speed. Overall, I felt loose and efficient.

What are your three favorite fields you’ve gotten the chance to play softball on – high school, grade school or travel?

Pfeifer: My favorite field has easily been our own Seneca High School field. I love the turf, the dugouts, everything about it. Back in 2023 with my 13U travel team, the Midland Magic, we got to play in Oklahoma at the Firelake Ball Fields during the Women’s College World Series. Lastly, when I was younger I loved playing at the TBK Sports Complex (in Bettendorf, Iowa). It was so much fun getting to go play in the arcade with my team after games.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Pfeifer: I’ve seen “Tangled” and the Cars movies so many times, I’ve lost count. They’ve always been my favorite since I was little.

Which of your teammates cracks you up the most?Pfeifer: Tessa [Krull] is one of my favorite people to be around. She cracks me up every day and always has a cheesy smile on her face with her random jokes.

Seasonal question: What’s the first thing outdoors you can’t wait to do when spring and nice weather finally arrives?

Pfeifer: I can’t wait to sit at bonfires late at night with blankets, sitting and talking until late with my friends.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Pfeifer: I’m actually ambidextrous. I play sports with my right hand, but I write and eat, among other things, with my left.

You’re committed to continue your studies and play softball at the Division I level at Illinois State University. What made ISU and the Redbirds the right choice for you?

Pfeifer: I was hesitant before my visit, unsure what to expect. While on my visit, as I talked with the coaches, I fell in love with the program, the coaches, the players and their facilities. ... I loved the way [the coaches] bond with their players and the relationship they have together, making ISU an easy choice.