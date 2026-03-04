Bureau County Sheriff candidates unite on problem, divide on solutions

Bureau County Sheriff candidates (from left) Mike Wittig, Tom Kammerer, Joe Flanagan, and Ed Jauch gather during a candidate forum on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 at the Bureau County Senior Center in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

All four candidates for Bureau County Sheriff agree on the county’s most pressing public safety challenge: substance abuse and drug trafficking. But their strategies to combat it diverge sharply, from aggressive federal prosecution to community-first policing to prevention-focused training.

All candidates were asked in their Shaw Local election questionnaires: “What are the most pressing public safety issues facing Bureau County? What are your strategies to address them?” The candidates’ answers reveal different philosophies about law enforcement’s role in addressing addiction, mental health, and the root causes of crime.

The Drug Problem

Every candidate identified substance abuse and drug trafficking as the top threat facing the county. Mental health crises and crimes against vulnerable populations ranked second and third across the board.

Four Different Paths

Edward Jauch, a retired Spring Valley sergeant with 35 years of experience, advocates for aggressive federal prosecution. “Partnering with our federal agencies and enhancing our local drug enforcement workforce would be the first step,” Jauch said. “Building a strong foundation with the residents of Bureau County and the communications with the Sheriff’s Office would be the second step. The third step would be to federally prosecute drug trafficking and seek prison sentences instead of the current catch and release system in place.

Michael Wittig, a current deputy in the Sheriff’s Office, takes a different approach. “In addressing drug use, we will continue to support and strengthen our narcotics interdiction unit, Tri-Dent, to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs into our county. At the same time, we recognize that arrests alone do not solve addiction,” Wittig said.

His plan balances enforcement with recovery support — strengthening the Tri-Dent narcotics unit while providing recovery resources inside the jail and partnering with organizations like Arukah and North Central Behavioral Health for early intervention. Wittig emphasizes community-first policing and youth engagement alongside drug enforcement.

Joseph Flanagan, a patrol deputy and former LaMoille Police Chief, focuses on prevention and training. “Provide and implement training for Deputies to help equip deputies with the proper de-escalation techniques to assist in mental health crises,” Flanagan said. “I plan to be proactive in communication with the public to increase their involvement with the department.”

Tom Kammerer, the Princeton Police Chief, emphasizes community partnerships.

“Mental health and substance use related issues continue to be one of the most prevalent underlying causes of crime in the county. If addressed early and appropriately, we can prevent these conditions from devolving into criminal activity,” Kammerer said.

Kammerer also prioritizes fighting crime against vulnerable populations.

The primary election is Tuesday, March 17.

Note on methodology: This article includes summaries of candidate questionnaires that were generated with the assistance of an artificial intelligence tool. Journalists on our team reviewed, edited, and verified all summaries for accuracy and fairness before publication.