IVCC study abroad applications open

IVCC student Maya Wiggins spent three months studying in Spain as part of IVCC’s Study Abroad program. She credits her mother, Dawn Chambers, with inspiring her to travel. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

An Illinois Valley Community College student and her mother criss-crossed the globe in 2025 on separate journeys that took one to West Africa and the other to Spain, and changed both their lives, IVCC announced in a news release.

Math instructor Dawn Chambers spent two weeks in Ghana through Ghana Beyond Subsistence, a non-profit group that provides cultural and professional experiences for teachers.

Her daughter, Maya Wiggins, studied in Spain for three months as part of IVCC’s Study Abroad program.

Chambers visited and taught in local classrooms, toured cultural landmarks, and witnessed cultural activities such as textile weaving and drumming demonstrations, the news release said.

Before her daughter left for Spain, Dawn Chambers traveled to Ghana, West Africa, as part of a professional/cultural program. Back at home, she raised money for math supplies for the classrooms she had visited in Ghana. (Photo Provided By Illinois Valley Community College)

Chambers was shocked by the conditions that teachers and students endured in the classrooms daily.

“Nothing prepared me for the experience of being there and experiencing the dirt roads or the open-air classrooms with decrepit wood desks and no books, running water, or proper restroom facilities,” Chambers said in a news release. Yet “the kindness, the dedication of teachers, and the determination of students was so incredibly heartwarming!”

When she got home, Chambers decided to remedy some of the classroom deficiencies she had seen.

During IVCC’s International Education Week last fall, she offered local textiles and other items she had acquired in Ghana and raised enough in donations to buy 260 math supply kits.

School officials in Ghana were thrilled to get them and wrote back to Chambers stating, “Your thoughtful support has not only equipped our learners with essential tools but has also inspired confidence and enthusiasm in their studies.”

Her mother’s lifelong travel experiences inspired Wiggins to explore the world.

“She really opened my eyes to the vast number of experiences and cultures that exist,” Wiggins said in a news release of her mother.

Wiggins lived with a host family in Seville while she studied language and history at the International College of Seville and toured the country’s landmarks and neighboring Morocco.

Joining her host family as they put up a Christmas tree was a joy. “I really felt like I had a second family,” Wiggins said.

While she felt well prepared for her stay in Spain, Wiggins was still astonished and delighted by the welcome she received. “Everyone, from my host parents to strangers on the street, was the perfect picture of kindness.”

Wiggins’ adventure was supported by “the small army of people who make IVCC’s study abroad program possible,” she said, adding that the trip abroad changed her outlook.

“I went through a period of wanting to go home, but once I stopped obsessing over the differences between the two countries, I appreciated everything Spain offered,” she said. “The most important thing I learned was to approach new experiences and different ways of life with an open mind.”

IVCC is offering 10 study abroad opportunities on five continents for the summer of 2026.

The application deadline is Feb 27.

For more information, contact Amanda Cook Fesperman by email at Amanda_CookFesperman@ivcc.edu or by phone at 815-224-0203.