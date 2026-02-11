IVCC’s Edible Car Contest returns for 20th year

A police themed edible car is ready to race during the 29th annual Edible Car Contest on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 in the cafeteria at Illinois Valley Community College. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Community College’s popular Edible Car Contest is back for its 20th year.

The annual contest will take place on Wednesday, February 25, in the IVCC Gym.

Registration begins at 10 a.m., judging begins at 10:30 a.m. and competition begins at noon.

Staff and students from area junior high and high schools and IVCC faculty, staff and students can compete in their age brackets for medals and bragging rights in several categories, such as the fastest, sweetest, best designed, most creative, or best overall.

In the event’s history, salami, cheese, rice cakes, pasta, tortillas, tacos, pretzels, Twinkies, bananas, donuts, and lots and lots of Rice Krispies have been fashioned into vehicles that must have at least three wheels and two axles and sometimes carry marshmallow Peeps drivers.

Every item used to make the car must be edible, even if the entry is not very mouthwatering by the time it reaches or does not reach the finish line. Choosing sturdy, operable ingredients to mold a moving object uses science, engineering, math and critical thinking skills.

IVCC’s MIMIC project and the Workforce Development Division sponsor the contest in recognition of National Engineering Week.

For more information, visit https://www.ivcc.edu/ediblecarcontest.