Fort du’Rocher hosts author discussion on women of the Revolutionary War

Fort du’Rocher will host a Zoom meeting with author K.M. Waldvogel at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at the La Salle Public Library. (Photo provided by Diane McCully)

Fort du’Rocher will host a Zoom meeting with author K.M. Waldvogel at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at the La Salle Public Library.

Waldvogel will discuss her children’s book “Spies, Soldiers, Couriers and Saboteurs: Women of the Revolution,” which tells the stories of women who supported the Revolutionary War cause despite societal expectations of their role.

The book explores how women navigated the conflict between Loyalists and Patriots and found ways to support their beliefs during the war, according to the organization.

Waldvogel, born in Illinois and raised in central Wisconsin, currently lives there with her husband.

Fort du’Rocher has donated copies of the book to the La Salle Public Library and the Mendota Hume-Carnegie Library.

Interested parties are invited to join the Zoom meeting.