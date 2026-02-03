Putnam County 8th grade boys win IESA 2A sectional, return to state

The Putnam County eighth grade boys basketball team is going back to state.
The Pumas edged Serena 44-42 to capture the 2A Wethersfield Sectional on Monday. PC previously won the regional championship at Wethersfield, defeating the host 38-33.
Next up, the Pumas (22-3) make a return trip to the 2A state quarterfinals to face Carthage (22-5) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kankakee Bishop McNamara. Carthage defeated Concord Triopia 33-15 at the Bushnell-Prairie City Sectional.
It is the second straight year for the PC eighth grade class to reach the IESA State Tournament. They fell to Riverdale Washington 28-17 in the 2025 seventh grade quarterfinals.
The PC-Carthage winner will come back to face the winner of the East St. Louis Younge (18-5) vs. Stewardson-Strasburg (26-0) quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Saturday.