Putnam County 8th grade boys win IESA 2A sectional, return to state

The Putnam County 8th grade boys basketball team is going back to state. The Pumas edged Serena 44-42 for the Wethersfield Sectional title on Monday. PC also went to state in the 7th grade a year ago. Team members are (front row, from left) Davis Carlson, Calvin Fiedler, Hayden Doyle, Geoffrey Pagani and Camden Moriarty; (back row) assistant coach Brett Carlson, Luke Gabrielse, Brendan Linton, Nolan Weddell, Eli Pennell and coach TJ Askeland. Absent from photo: Cayden Bush and Anthony Popurella. (Photo provided)

The Pumas edged Serena 44-42 to capture the 2A Wethersfield Sectional on Monday. PC previously won the regional championship at Wethersfield, defeating the host 38-33.

Next up, the Pumas (22-3) make a return trip to the 2A state quarterfinals to face Carthage (22-5) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kankakee Bishop McNamara. Carthage defeated Concord Triopia 33-15 at the Bushnell-Prairie City Sectional.

It is the second straight year for the PC eighth grade class to reach the IESA State Tournament. They fell to Riverdale Washington 28-17 in the 2025 seventh grade quarterfinals.

The PC-Carthage winner will come back to face the winner of the East St. Louis Younge (18-5) vs. Stewardson-Strasburg (26-0) quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Saturday.