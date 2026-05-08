U of I Extension teaches safe canning techniques

The University of Illinois Extension will hold a Canning with Confidence program series for community members to learn about safe home food preservation (airportrait/Getty Images)

The University of Illinois Extension will hold the Canning with Confidence program sessions for community members to learn about safe home food preservation.

Attendees can learn about canners and essential safe food preservation equipment. Participants will also learn about techniques to preserve low-acid and high-acid food with water bath and pressure canning methods. The series will be led by University of Illinois Extension food and nutrition educator Susan Glassman.

Upcoming Canning with Confidence program sessions include:

1 to 1:45 p.m. Friday, May 8, online via the Putnam County Public Library District’s Hennepin branch. Register online at go.illinois.edu/virtualcanning.

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at the Selby Township Library, 101 Depot St., DePue. Register online at go.illinois.edu/depuecanning.

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at the Robert W. Rowe Public Library, 120 E. Si Johnson Ave., Sheridan. Register online at go.illinois.edu/sheridancanning.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Mau 26, at the Raymond A. Sapp Memorial Library, 103 E. Main St., Wyanet. Register online at go.illinois.edu/wyanetcanning.

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at the Lacon Public Library, 205 Sixth St., Lacon. Register online at go.illinois.edu/laconcanning.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-433-0707.