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Illinois Valley

U of I Extension teaches safe canning techniques

Five workshops scheduled May 8-28 at libraries across region

To keep long time...

The University of Illinois Extension will hold a Canning with Confidence program series for community members to learn about safe home food preservation (airportrait/Getty Images)

By Kate Santillan

The University of Illinois Extension will hold the Canning with Confidence program sessions for community members to learn about safe home food preservation.

Attendees can learn about canners and essential safe food preservation equipment. Participants will also learn about techniques to preserve low-acid and high-acid food with water bath and pressure canning methods. The series will be led by University of Illinois Extension food and nutrition educator Susan Glassman.

Upcoming Canning with Confidence program sessions include:

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-433-0707.

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